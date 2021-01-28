Sobhita Dhulipala Pulls An All-nighter, Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Unkempt Look

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala has been quite active on social media, sharing her whereabouts with fans and followers. On Jan 28, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures, wherein she sported an unkempt look. Sobhita Dhulipala also shared the story behind her messy look in the caption section. Having said that, let us take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala's photos and the deets behind them.

Sobhita Dhulipala's unkempt look

Image credit - Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram

In this Instagram picture, Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a red graphic design tee-shirt. The actor's open hair looks messy. She also shared three other images, describing her messy condition. In the first image, Sobhita posed with Inez, in a local coffee shop. They both were seen twinning their looks. Sobhita was spotted in a red graphic tee, paired with denim shorts.

In the second picture, you can take a look at the actor's messy look. Further, in the third one, Sobhita Dhulipala shared a picture of her legs, wherein she was seen wearing a pair of silver anklets and canvas shoes. She wore her shoes half and that added to her messy look. Finally, in the last still, Sobhita shared a selfie image, featuring Inez.

As mentioned in the caption, Sobhita and Inez had pulled an all-nighter, which later resulted in the former's unkempt look. She further shared that the pair drove to the city at sunrise to eat snacks and drink tea. Sobhita also shared that Inez and she often sport identical clothes and so this time she took a picture.

Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram caption read as:

First of all Inez and I pull an all-nighter and then drive to the city at sunrise to eat snacks and drink tea (Me hot, she cold), then decide to say good night instead of good morning, go back to the room and sleep.

In almost identical clothes all this time so I took a picture. #GadoGadoGirls

Sobhita Dhulipala's photos

