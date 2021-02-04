Kurup's Release Date: Here's A Look At The Film's Release And More Details

South actor Dulquer Salmaan is among the most loved young stars and his films have never failed to gain massive popularity. The actor also has many upcoming films in his kitty. Among the many, fans are very excited about his much-awaited film Kurup. The film has been in the news ever since its inception. Talking about the same, take a look at Kurup's release date.

Dulquer Salmaan's film Kurup will be released in five languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada. Kurup stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Sunny Wayne in pivotal roles as well. According to Kerelakamundi, the makers are gearing up for a direct theatre release on May 28, despite receiving a huge bid from an OTT website. The film, directed by Srinath Rajendran, was scheduled to hit the theatres on Eid 2020 but the release date of the film was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The actor recently marked the ninth year of his film industry debut with the 2012 Malayalam film Second Show. The actor took his Instagram account and shared a heart-warming post about his journey. He also released the official poster of his upcoming Malayalam film Kurup, starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee. He also thanked his industry friends and well-wishers for their support. He wrote, "Today I embarked on a new film. The jitters and fears are still present but time has helped turn that into something positive". Take a look at the first poster of the film below.

About Kurup movie's cast and more

Helmed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal, the film Kurup is penned by K.S. Aravind and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in lead roles. Dulquer plays Sukumara Kurup, and Indrajith is to be seen as a cop investigating the crime. Shine Tom Chacko was roped in to play the role of Bhasi Pillai. The film was shot extensively in various locations in northern India, Mangalore and Dubai. Luca's fame Nimish Ravi was strung in as the filmmaker and Daniell Sayooj Nair and KS Aravind created the script and dialogues. Fans are super excited about the same.

