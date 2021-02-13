Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Cute As A Button In This Childhood Photo

Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Sobhita Dhulipala took to Instagram on Saturday, February 13, 2021, to share a major throwback picture of her which is truly unmissable. The actor went on to share a childhood picture and also penned a sweet caption. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with heaps of praise and sweet comments.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sobhita Dhulipala shared an unseen picture for her album which is sure to leave fans in awe. In the picture, baby Sobhita can be seen sitting on a chair and striking a candid pose. She can be seen wearing a red top along with a black skirt. She completed her look with two ponytails, kajal, and jewellery. Baby Sobhita’s eyes are also quite expressive in this pic.

Along with the picture, Sobhita Dhulipala also penned a sweet note that revealed details about the pic. She wrote, “3 years and a few months but tashan intact”. Take a look at Sobhita Dhulipala's Instagram post below.

Also read | Sobhita Dhulipala Pulls An All-nighter, Gives A Sneak-peek Into Her Unkempt Look

Netizens react

As soon as Sobhita Dhulipala shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users commented on how adorable the actor looked during her childhood, while some could not stop gushing over the post. One of the users wrote, “omg, this is too cute”, while the other one wrote, “no one ever told me you looked so adorable during your childhood #supercute”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Also read | Sobhita Dhulipala To Start Shooting For 'Made In Heaven' Sequel, Shares A Note From Makers

Sobhita Dhulipala, who played the role of a wedding planner in the series Made In Heaven, took to Twitter and shared a photo of the goodies along with a note from the makers who were delighted to rope the star for the second season shooting. The Blood Bard actor left a sweet caption on the post that read, "Made in Heaven season 2". The first season saw a number of actors such as Shweta Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Amrita Puri, Rasika Dugal, Vikrant Massey, among others, who gave special appearances. And the fans are so excited about the upcoming series.

Made in heaven. Season 2. ðŸ¥² pic.twitter.com/Gi53F7X7jd — Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitaD) February 11, 2021

Also read | Sobhita Dhulipala Contemplates About A 'brief But Aggressive' Affair; Fans React

Also read | Kurup's Release Date: Here's A Look At The Film's Release And More Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.