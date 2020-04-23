Sobhita Dhulipala Takes 'stunning' Self-timed Pictures For Shoot Amid Lockdown

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, while most countries are under lockdown including India, millions of people are confined to their homes and have switched to teleworking. Indian actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala turned into a ‘one-man army’ by pulling off a magazine shoot that usually requires multiple people, all by herself. Describing it as a “unique opportunity”, the 27-year-old said that for the ‘first-ever’ work from home edition of Cosmopolitan while the world combats a global health crisis, she did her own make-up and clicked self-timer photographs. Recently, Dhulipala shared some of the final shots that according to netizens are “perfect” and "stunning".

Dhulipala wrote, “I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house. It has been empowering to be reminded that one needs very little aid when they are truly invested in creating something - even if it is just pictures.”

“I spent a couple of days photographing myself for this story for Cosmopolitan magazine, not only did I thrive in the creative stimulation but also had fun because I didn’t need to be anything but truthful and relevant,” she added.

Arjun Kapoor calls Dhulipala 'artist'

Picture of Sobhita Dhulipala shared earlier this month indicating about the shoot, donning a check-printed shirt and bell-bottom jeans. Keeping her makeup minimal, she posed with a book and went for a tied-up hair bun. Since the picture was uploaded, celebrities lauded Dhulipala for her efforts and skills. Among them, was actor Arjun Kapoor, as he jumped in the comment section and called Sobhita Dhulipala an ‘artist’.

