Sobhita Dhulipala' 'leaf' Reminds Fans Of Kiara's Pic; Brings Back Dabboo's 'inspired' Row

Actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala’s latest Instagram post has, once again, become the talk of the town. The diva can be seen striking a pose amid leaves and fans find it similar to Kiara Advani’s photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani. Sobhita Dhulipala, taking to Instagram, posted a picture that sees her giving a bold pose while surrounded by leaves. Her look is completed with nude makeup, glossy lips, and messy hair.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram post:

Clicked by photographer Marie Barsch, the post has stirred many conversations. As soon as the photo was uploaded, fans filled her comment section with praises for Sobhita. While some called her “Goddess”, others expressed their appreciation with the fire emoji. A few other fans drew the connection of her photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani’s calendar shoot. A fan can be seen asking if the leaves used in the picture is the same as Kiara Advani’s photoshoot.

To which, the photographer can be seen replying by saying that she thinks it is the same leaf before Dabboo Ratnani got “inspired” by her concept. Photographer Marie jokingly claimed that Dabboo Ratnani plagiarised her concept for Kiara Advani’s photoshoot. Have a look at it here:

Kiara Advani’s photoshoot:

Previously, Kiara was seen striking a pose using the same concept for Daboo's annual calendar. Kiara can be seen covering her assets with the help of a leaf. As soon as the picture was uploaded, it broke the internet. The picture was also mocked by fans and gave rise to several memes on social media.

A section of the internet also pointed out that Advani’s shot was quite similar to a photoshoot done by Marie Barsch and that it is plagiarised. However, Dabboo later brushed away the allegations revealing that it is one of his own concept sharing a throwback photo. The throwback picture saw Tabu posing behind foliage for his 2002 calendar. Have a look at it here:

This is not the first time when Sobhita's Instagram pictures have become a part of a controversy. She was previously called out for her self-time for Cosmopolitan magazine by fans claiming that the pictures were clicked by another. Sobhita expressed her views about the same and penned down a note for those who called her a 'hypocrite'.

Cosmo and even Shobitha have been saying how this month’s “cover” was all shot on self timer and now : pic.twitter.com/Zd1deWylgj — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 24, 2020

