Soha Ali Khan Urges Everyone To Be 'friendly Neighbourhood Superheroes' Amid COVID Crisis

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan has been quite active on social media amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has been entertaining her fans and followers by posting pictures and videos of herself on Instagram. Recently, she took to the photo-sharing platform and shared a picture with an eye-opening caption.

Soha Ali Khan's Instagram photo

Soha Ali Khan has donned a casual top and pants ensemble in the photo. She has tied hair her in a high ponytail. For the photoshoot, she is visible standing against the backdrop of a wall featuring Spiderman. However, the actor looks in deep thoughts and seems to be looking downwards.

In the caption accompanying her post, Khan has expounded the importance of accepting the same lifestyle and wearing masks and gloves regularly. Moreover, she urged people to be friendly neighbourhood superhero. The Rang De Basanti actor wrote, “With great power comes great responsibility. As the lockdown eases let’s keep our masks and gloves on as we start to step out. Let’s all be friendly neighbourhood superheroes.” Take a look at her Instagram post.

Celebrities' efforts amid COVID-19 outbreak

During the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, numerous Bollywood celebrities have been stepping up to help health workers and the general public. Reportedly, Vidya Balan donated 1000 PPE kits for doctors and other medical staff who have been battling at the frontline amid the COVID-19. She also collaborated with a shout-out platform and raised donation to provide additional kits along with Manish Mundra and Atul Kasbekar. On the other hand, Dia Mirza joined nine women leaders across the world to support a global plan for social and economic recovery from the deadly coronavirus. Being a part of 'Rise for All', the actor has been contributing to creating a sustainable environment.

Lockdown status in India

Talking about the current status of lockdown in India, Unlock 1 came into effect on Monday, June 1, 2020. According to reports, state governments appeared with several guidelines like allowing inter-state travel. However, states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana extended the lockdown till June 20, 2020, with numerous relaxations. Reportedly, India is the seventh most affected nation in the COVID 19 tally internationally.

