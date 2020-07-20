Soha Ali Khan Says Daughter Inaaya Wants To Be 'faster' Than Nephew Taimur

As the government eased the lockdown restrictions and announced Unlock 1.0, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu took daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to meet her cousin Taimur Ali Khan. The little kids share a great bond with each other and the parents often share their pictures and videos together on their social media. In an interview with a daily, Soha opened up about the bond they share and their equation with each other.

Soha Ali Khan on Inaaya's equation with Taimur

She said that Inaaya Naumi Kemmu listens intently to Taimur Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan added that Inaaya tries to copy everything that Taimur does and always wants to be faster than him. She further said that when a kid has an older sibling, they tend to try and learn faster from them.

Just earlier this month, Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu along with their daughter visited Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. Soha took to her social media to share a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu from the visit. Both the kids are seen dressed up as Batman in the picture and look totally adorable in their outfits. She wrote in the caption, "A quiet day at the office #justiceleague #dc”. [sic]

Talking about the same, Soha revealed that both of them wanted to be Batman and none of them wanted to be Robin. She added that they want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with kids who are their age. She revealed that Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is 2.5 years old while Taimur Ali Khan is 9 months older than her.

Soha Ali Khan said that both the kids would be going to school and learning from kids their age under normal circumstances. She added that since that was not possible, they decided to have a family reunion. She also revealed that they all live close by and so, it was easier to have a reunion. They were snapped by the paparazzi when they arrived at Saif and Kareena's residence.

