Soha Ali Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into Inaaya's Painting Session, Says 'art Imitates Dress'

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram story and gave a sneak peek into how Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's painting session at home looks like in the wee hours of the day. Soha Ali Khan first shared a candid picture of Inaaya. In it, the little star is all engrossed as she is busy painting.

The second picture gives a glimpse of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's wonderful painting. As seen in the pic, Inaaya is holding the portrait and showing it off. It's a beautiful freehand painting done by the little star with a mixture of bright and happy colours. Soha Ali Khan, on the post, wrote, "Once again art imitates dress."

Little Inaaya is seen wearing a frock that has similar shades on it. While the painting has hues of blue, orange, yellow, green among other colours, Inaaya's dress, also has the same coloured symmetrical lines on it. Check out the picture here.

Meanwhile, recently, Soha Ali Khan posted a throwback picture with husband Kunal Kemmu, as they sit on a rock and enjoy the nature. As seen in the pic, while Soha candidly looks towards the other side, Kunal Kemmu, next to her, is smiling away to glory as he poses for the camera. Soha dons a casual white tee on a pair of denim. Not to miss her cap and quirky boots that glam up her look.

Lootcase actor, Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white tee, beneath a classy checkered t-shirt. Soha also penned an interesting caption for the post. She wrote, "Rock on @khemster2 !! Or more aptly @khemster2 on rock." Take a look.

Both Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu, time and again keep sharing glimpses of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's whereabouts at home. The duo's social media is a paradise for many who love their enlightening posts. Fans gush over Inaaya's photos as they flood the comments section with love and hearts.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now. Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, is all set for the digital release of his upcoming film, Lootcase. On June 29, Kunal shared the poster of his movie and wrote, "Bag ek, dewaane anek! MLA, Police, Don aur Aam aadmi bhaag rahein ek “#Lootcase” ki race mein! Kiski hogi Jeet?" Kunal Kemmu's post got a thumbs-up from actors Abhishek Bachchan and Athiya Shetty.

Take a look at the duo's tweets:

Bag ek, dewaane anek! ðŸ™ˆ



MLA, Police, Don aur Aam aadmi bhaag rahein ek “#Lootcase” ki race mein! ðŸƒðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸

Kiski hogi Jeet?! pic.twitter.com/IZYmdU8PJ8 — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 29, 2020

Most excited for this. It’s mine and dad’s favourite trailer. All the very best, buddy. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 29, 2020

waiting for this! looks like so much fun ðŸ¤©ðŸ•ºðŸ½ — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 30, 2020

