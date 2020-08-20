Soha Ali Khan's Shares Birthday Post For Kunal's Sister, Karishma Kemmu

People have been using social media to connect with people due to coronavirus lockdown. Celebrities have also been sharing a number of posts on their social media handles to connect with their friends and fan base. Similarly, Soha Ali Khan recently shared a post for her sister in law, Karishma Kemmu on her Instagram. Read more to know about Soha Ali Khan’s Instagram.

Soha Ali Khan shares post for Karishma Kemmu's birthday

Soha Ali Khan recently shared a couple of pictures for her sister in law on her Instagram account. She did the same to wish her Kunal Kemmu’s sister, Karishma Kemmu on her birthday. The actor shared a series of pictures with Kunal's sister, Karishma Kemmu and her entire family. She also captioned her post with, “Happy birthday @karishmakemmu !! Another celebration spent apart this year ... but sending you virtual love and hugs!!!”. A number of her fans have been sharing their thoughts about the star in the comments section of the post. The post has managed to bring in almost 10 k likes within hours of being uploaded on her social media. This is because of her massive following of 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

More about Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and the cricket player Mansoor Ali Khan. She is also the younger sister of Saif Ali Khan who also decided to enter the film industry. The actor made her debut with her 2004 release Dil Maange More. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, Ayesha Takia, Tulip Joshi, Soha Ali Khan, Gulshan Grover and Zarina Wahab. The film was directed by Anant Mahadevan and produced by Fourth Wall Productions. She then managed to gain critical acclaim for playing a prominent role in the 2006 drama film, Rang De Basanti. Soha was also nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress for the same.

Currently, Soha Ali Khan has not done a Bollywood film since 2018. Her last film was Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 where she played the role of Ranjana. It was also the third addition to the Saheb, Biwi and Gangster film series. The films have some of the most popular stars of the industry including Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Pamela Singh Bhutoria. The film was directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia.

