Soha Ali Khan Shares 'great Outdoors' Pic With Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu; See Post

Actress Soha Ali Khan keeps her fans on toes with some amazing and quirky posts on social media. From sharing adorable pictures of her daughter to uploading throwback photos of the Pataudi family, her Instagram profile often creates quite a buzz online. Recently, the actress shared a beautiful picture with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu while exploring the beautiful outdoors. While captioning the post, Soha wrote, “The Great Outdoors.”

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen standing facing their back towards the camera with their hats on. The picture shows the two gazing at an amazing picturesque landscape with greenery all across. The post when uploaded by Soha received numerous comments from the users. One of the fans of the actress wrote, “Into the wilderness.” Another user wrote hailed the actress for uploading such beautiful pictures with her daughter and also praised the scenic beauty of the place. A third user appreciated the actresses acting skills and wrote that her role in Rang De Basanti was out of the box. A fourth user expressed his love for the little one and wrote that “Inaaya is just adorable.”

Earlier, Soha shared an adorable picture of her toddler strolling outside. Inaaya can be seen looking at a closed-door as the camera captures her. Donning a blue top and striped pants, her look is accessorized with purple footwear and a florescent cap. She wrote alongside for the first time in forever Inaaya was “locked out, for a change”

In another cute post shared by her, Kunal Kemmu’s daughter was seen having a gala time blowing bubbles. Donning a flash t-shirt paired with blue trousers and footwear, Inaaya’s face can be seen lit with glee. On the work front, Soha is currently taking care of the little one while Inaaya's father Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the movie Lootcase, which got an OTT platform release. The movie also features Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Aaryan Prajapati, Gajraj Rao, and Ranveer Shorey in prominent roles. The movie got a score of 7.7 on IMD

