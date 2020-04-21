Soha Ali Khan Gives Sneak Peek Into Inaya's Routine, Says 'booked For The Week'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan treated fans with her latest Instagram update featuring little munchkin Inaya Naumi Kemmu. Looks like the mother-daughter duo is all set for the week, piling up storybooks to read for the coming days. Not to miss how Inaya stocks up her countless books on the window pane.

Soha Ali Khan gives sneak peek into Inaya's routine

On April 21, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share Inaya Naumi Kemmu's picture which is a delightful treat for sore eyes amid COVID-19 lockdown. In the frame, little star Inaya can be seen arranging her slew of storybooks on the window pane. The Rang De Basanti actor captioned the post saying, "Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime". Check out Soha Ali Khan's Instagram post here.

Soha Ali Khan is doing her every bit to keep Inaya Naumi Kemmu occupied at home during the Coronavirus lockdown. Right from teaching her how to separate peas with daddy Kunal Kemmu, to celebrating Easter at home with family, Soha Ali Khan has left no stone unturned in keeping Inaaya entertained indoors. Earlier this month, the Dil Maange More actor also arranged a house party for Inaya Naumi Kemmu. Fans in huge numbers drop comments on Soha's pictures. While some swoon over Inaya's photos, another bunch of people love Soha Ali Khan's motherhood diaries. Check out the duo's whereabouts.

