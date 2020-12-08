Soha Ali Khan Goes Down The Memory Lane On Sharmila Tagore's 76th Birthday; See Photos

Evergreen actor Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 76th birthday on Tuesday, December 8. The veteran star was one of the most prominent actors of her time. On the occasion of Sharmila Tagore’s birthday, daughter Soha Ali Khan has something adorable to share on her social media platform. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Soha Ali Khan’s birthday wish for Sharmila Tagore

Unfortunately, this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Soha did not get to meet her mother on her birthday. However, she accumulated a series of adorable pictures of all her past birthdays and shared it with a heart-warming note. In the post, fans can see the family celebrating Sharmila Tagore’s birthday right from the year 2013 until 2019.

In all the pictures both the mother and daughter have carried an infectious smile while posing for the camera. The transition is quite amazing to watch. In the caption, Soha mentioned that she has always managed to spend her mother’s birthday together. However, this year that couldn’t happen and hence on the occasion, she took the opportunity to share a glimpse of all the happy moments that they have spent together on her birthday.

We always managed to spend birthdays together but this year has kept us apart. When we meet and may that be soon, we will celebrate all the moments we have missed and be thankful for all the love we have. Happy birthday Amman! See you soon

ALSO READ| Soha Ali Khan Shares Video On How To Shed Unwanted Weight Off City's Dogs; Watch

Apart from Soha Ali Khan, husband Kunal Kemmu also wished the iconic diva and his mother-in-law by sharing a photograph on his Instagram story. The picture sees the duo standing side-by-side as they warmly smile. Sharing an emoticon of a birthday cake, he wished Sharmila a ‘Happy Birthday’. Check out the photograph shared by him here:

ALSO READ| When Sharmila Tagore Said She Had No Idea About Lip-syncing In Debut Film Kashmir Ki Kaali

Even daughter Saba Ali Khan wasn’t behind to share a sweet post for Sharmila. While one post features one of her fond memories with the iconic dive, in another she that the Apu actor ‘Shines Always. “HAaPpY Birthday ðŸŽ‚ðŸŽ‰.. My favourite memory of us! Lots of love...”

ALSO READ| Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Find Out

HaaPpY Birthday ðŸŽ‰ðŸ˜Žâ¤ï¸ MA! Star today. Star shines ALWAYS. â­ðŸ¤—

ALSO READ| Sharmila Tagore's Birthday Special: Here Is A Look At Some Photos From The 70s

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.