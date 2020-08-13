Soha Ali Khan Shares Video Of Inaaya Waving At Kunal Kemmu's 'Abhay 2' Poster; Watch

Tum Mile actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Thursday, August 13, 2020, to share an adorable video of her daughter, Inaaya Kemmu, waving at the poster of her father, Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming series Abhay 2. Along with the video, Soha also penned a sweet note. Fans are sure going to melt seeing this cute video.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a cute video of Inaaya waving at her father in the poster. In the video, Inaaya can be seen standing and peeping through the big glass window and soon says "Hi". Soha then asks her who is she waving to and Inaaya responds saying “Papa”.

Soha then zooms in the camera to shares fans the hoarding which is just across the road. In the poster, one can see Kunal on the poster of his upcoming series, Abhay 2. Along with the video, Soha also wrote, “We miss you”. Watch the video below.

Apart from this adorable video, Soha often goes on to share several other posts of little Inaaya on her social media handle. The actor recently shared a picture of Inaaya reading a book. In the picture one can see Inaaya, wearing a cute yellow dress, busy reading a book on her own. One can also see Inaaya’s bookshelf in the background with lots of books. Seems like Inaaya is following her mother’s footsteps as Soha too loves to read. Take a look at the picture below.

About Kunal Khemmu’s upcoming web-series

Abhay is a crime thriller drama series released on the OTT platform Zee 5. The first season of the series was premiered on 7 February 2019, earning immense critical acclaim and appreciation from fans and viewers. The web-series featured Kunal Kemmu, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Sandeepa Dhar as lead characters.

Inspired by the true events, the show's first season plot revolves around a very bright and articulate police officer, Abhay Pratap Singh, who has set out to save the lives of innocent people in the dark and violent crime world while also struggling with his own demons. The first season of the show consisted of eight episodes.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the second season of Abhay. The season is titled Abhay 2 and the cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, and Chunky Panday in pivotal roles. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the much-anticipated series, Abhay 2, will be premiered on August 14, 2020, on Zee 5. Watch the trailer below.

