Soha Ali Khan Looks Stunning In These Western Outfits | See Pics

Bollywood News

Soha is known for having a great sense in fashion. She is often seen wearing trendy western outfits. Have a look at Soha Ali Khan's best western outfits.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor, best known for her roles in popular movies like Rang De Basanti and Tum Mile. She has also been a part of the Bengali film industry. Along with her great choice in movies, Soha is also known for having a great sense in fashion. She is often seen wearing stylish western outfits. Here are some of our favourite picks-

Soha Ali Khan's best western outfits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha Ali Khan is seen wearing a black, white, and orangy peach colour three-fourth dress. She has worn black heels under. She has kept her hair open and worn nude makeup.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha is seen in a beige and black three-piece pantsuit. The actor wore black heels to complete the look. She has kept her hair open to keep the vibe casual.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha Ali Khan is seen posing in this blood-red, turtle neck three-fourth dress. The dress has a thigh-high slit. She has worn golden flats under the dress and long gold earrings. Keeping her hair open is the perfect way to complete the look.

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

The actor has worn a beige top with shimmery neck, and a red-and-white printed frill skirt. She has worn beige stilettoes and rusted earrings. She has left her hair open.

 

 

Published:
