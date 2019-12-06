Soha Ali Khan Looks Stunning In These Western Outfits | See Pics

Soha Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor, best known for her roles in popular movies like Rang De Basanti and Tum Mile. She has also been a part of the Bengali film industry. Along with her great choice in movies, Soha is also known for having a great sense in fashion. She is often seen wearing stylish western outfits. Here are some of our favourite picks-

Soha Ali Khan's best western outfits

Soha Ali Khan is seen wearing a black, white, and orangy peach colour three-fourth dress. She has worn black heels under. She has kept her hair open and worn nude makeup.

Soha is seen in a beige and black three-piece pantsuit. The actor wore black heels to complete the look. She has kept her hair open to keep the vibe casual.

Soha Ali Khan is seen posing in this blood-red, turtle neck three-fourth dress. The dress has a thigh-high slit. She has worn golden flats under the dress and long gold earrings. Keeping her hair open is the perfect way to complete the look.

The actor has worn a beige top with shimmery neck, and a red-and-white printed frill skirt. She has worn beige stilettoes and rusted earrings. She has left her hair open.

