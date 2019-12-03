When Soha Ali Khan's Royal Ethnic Wardrobe Caught The Attention Of Fans

Soha Ali Khan is best known for her roles in popular movies like Rang De Basanti and Tum Mile. She has also been a part of the Bengali film industry. Soha Ali Khan is known for her admirable choice of wardrobe. She is also often seen sporting ethnic outfits. Have a look at Soha's best ethnic outfits.

Soha Ali Khan's ethnic style game

Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Kunal Khemu as she headed out with her beloved husband for a fine-dine. The actor kept it simple with a plain red kurta and grey contrasting dupatta. She wore no accessories, nor did she opt for heavy makeup. Soha looked casual and just perfect in her ethnic outfit.

Read | Fashion: Celeb Looks Of 2019 That You Can Easily Replicate

In the next video shared by Soha Ali Khan, she launched one of her favourite pieces from the House Of Pataudi collection. Posing with Saif Ali Khan, she donned a series of classy ethnic outfits that redefined elegance. One of her fans wrote, "Royal looks at its best".

Read | Soha Ali Khan: Here Are A Few Best Co-stars Of The 'Tum Mile' Actor

Soha Ali Khan sported a pastel lehenga on the occasion of Diwali. Her attire was all about shiny embroidery work and mirror embellishments on it. She opted for nude makeup and wore a huge set of danglers. Soha's stunning lehenga garnered a plenty of comments from fans.

Read | Soha Ali Khan With Daughter Inaaya Remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Posts Beautiful Pic

In the next picture, the Dil Maange More actor sported another pastel ethnic outfit while promoting a brand during Diwali. She went on to wear some huge junk jewellery around her neck. Overall, Soha Ali Khan's outfits define her exquisite fashion choices.

Have a look at some of her dazzling ethnic choices

Read | Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.