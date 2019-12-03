The Debate
When Soha Ali Khan's Royal Ethnic Wardrobe Caught The Attention Of Fans

Bollywood News

Soha Ali Khan is known for her on-point fashion statements. Here's a look at some of her outfits that redefined elegance. Read on to see the actor's pictures.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is best known for her roles in popular movies like Rang De Basanti and Tum Mile. She has also been a part of the Bengali film industry. Soha Ali Khan is known for her admirable choice of wardrobe. She is also often seen sporting ethnic outfits. Have a look at Soha's best ethnic outfits.

Soha Ali Khan's ethnic style game 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Recently, Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with Kunal Khemu as she headed out with her beloved husband for a fine-dine. The actor kept it simple with a plain red kurta and grey contrasting dupatta. She wore no accessories, nor did she opt for heavy makeup. Soha looked casual and just perfect in her ethnic outfit.

Read |  Fashion: Celeb Looks Of 2019 That You Can Easily Replicate

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

In the next video shared by Soha Ali Khan, she launched one of her favourite pieces from the House Of Pataudi collection. Posing with Saif Ali Khan, she donned a series of classy ethnic outfits that redefined elegance. One of her fans wrote, "Royal looks at its best". 

Read |  Soha Ali Khan: Here Are A Few Best Co-stars Of The 'Tum Mile' Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

Soha Ali Khan sported a pastel lehenga on the occasion of Diwali. Her attire was all about shiny embroidery work and mirror embellishments on it. She opted for nude makeup and wore a huge set of danglers. Soha's stunning lehenga garnered a plenty of comments from fans. 

Read | Soha Ali Khan With Daughter Inaaya Remembers Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi; Posts Beautiful Pic

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

In the next picture, the Dil Maange More actor sported another pastel ethnic outfit while promoting a brand during Diwali. She went on to wear some huge junk jewellery around her neck. Overall, Soha Ali Khan's outfits define her exquisite fashion choices.

Have a look at some of her dazzling ethnic choices

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

Read | Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

 

 

Published:
