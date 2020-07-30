Soha Ali Khan Shares Photo Of Tiger Pataudi, Says 'After All It's International Tiger Day'

Soha Ali Khan, last seen in Tighmanshu Dhulia's Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, on Wednesday, July 29 shared a rare photo of her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Sharing the picture from Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's cricketing days, Soha Ali Khan wrote: "After all it is International Tiger Day !" (sic) Interestingly, July 29 is observed as International Tiger Day every year, and Soha's father was lovingly called Tiger Pataudi.

Check out Soha Ali Khan's post:

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who died of respiratory failure in 2011, was called as Tiger Pataudi from his childhood. According to a media report published in 2011, Mansoor shared striking similarities with the animal, when he was a child, which led to him being called Tiger Pataudi by his dear ones. Mansoor was a prolific cricket player.

Tiger Pataudi's career

Tiger Pataudi was a cricket player and former captain of the Indian Cricket team. He became the captain of the cricket team in 1962. Tiger Pataudi in his cricketing career has reportedly captained the Indian cricket team in 40 test matches. Tiger Pataudi also won the Indian Cricket Cricketer of the Year in 1962.

Tiger Pataudi's personal life

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore in 1969. The couple has three children- Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha are famous actors, Saba is reportedly a jewellery designer.

What's next for Soha Ali Khan?

Soha Ali Khan, who has been missing from the silver screen for years now, is spending time with her partner Kunal Kemmu and daughter in quarantine. According to reports, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu would be donning the hats of the producer soon. Reportedly, the couple is co-producing a movie with Ronnie Screwvala, which is based on eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

During the promotions of Malang, Kunal Kemmu revealed that the forthcoming film is currently in scripting and would soon begin pre-production. The Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu produced film is reportedly helmed by Shahid fame Hansal Mehta.

