Soha Ali Khan Shares Pic With Her Girlfriends, Calls Her Gang 'Quad-Squad'

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram today on January 13, 2021, to share a picture with her girl gang. The picture was from dinner last night in Mumbai restaurant and featured Lara Dutta, Anya Singh and Kritika Kamra. Some of the fans seem to have loved the actor's outfit in the picture. Read further ahead and take a look at the picture.

Soha Ali Khan shares pictures with her ‘Quad – Squad’

Soha Ali Khan was out for din-din with a bunch of friends last night in Mumbai and has shared some pictures on her Instagram feed and stories today, on January 13, 2021. Her picture featured Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Kritika Kamra and Anya Singh. Soha was seen wearing a lace-black dress with a sleek ponytail, Lara Dutta wore a taupe coloured shirt on a pair of denim with taupe stilettos and had her hair left open.

Anya Singh went for a casual look with denim, a white t-shirt and topped it off with a brown shrug while Kritika Kamra wore a printed blazer over black pants and transparent heels. The girls were all seen in minimal to no make-up or accessories looks. Soha wrote along with the post, “Quad squad” and tagged her three girlfriends. The post has been liked by many and has over 33k likes so far. Comments were also full of love for all the four girls, take a look at some of them here.

(Image Source: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram)

Soha also shared stories on her Instagram from last night, in which it was seen that actor Cyrus Sahukar and comedian Varun Thakur were also part of the dinner last night. In the first picture, Cyrus was not looking into the camera and was unknowingly photo-bombing the girls.

Soha took the chance to mark him with an arrow and wrote: “have you seen this man?”. The next picture in her stories was a repost of Varun Thakur’s story and featured all the six, posing for the camera and Soha wrote atop a pun – ‘Insta-tori’ as the restaurant's name is Tori.

Images' Source: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram

