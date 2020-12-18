Soha Ali Khan Shares Cute Reindeers Pics As She And Inaaya Are All Set For Christmas

Rang De Basanti actor Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, 2020, to share a post revealing that her reindeers are all set for Christmas. The actor went on to share a sweet picture of little Innaya and their dog Masti striking a candid pose for the camera. Soha Ali Khan also penned a sweet caption as she went on to describe the picture. Fans went on to comment on all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Soha shared a picture where Innaya is sitting imitating Masti and staring at the pet, while Masti goes on to do the same. Inaaya can be seen wearing a pink coloured outfit. Soha also went on to do some artwork in the picture. She added a red nose and antlers on Masti’s head.

Along with the picture, Soha penned a sweet caption as she described the pic. She wrote, “My reindeers are all set! #rudolph #christmas”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. The post went on to garner heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the users went on to laud the picture revealing how adorable the two look in it. While some could not stop gushing and commented with many happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “this is super super cute. Totally love it”. While the other one wrote, “aww. This made my day”. Check out some of the comments below.

Soha Ali Khan is an active social media user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life. In her recent post, Soha shared a picture with her daughter Inaaya. The duo can be seen twinning as they opted for a yellow coloured outfit. Along with the picture she wrote, “’#UnmuteTheKids’ tackles a lockdown challenge faced by many, especially new parents. Perhaps parents were busy adjusting to the new normal and couldn’t pay attention to the needs of their kids during what has been a stressful time for all”. Take a look at the post below.

