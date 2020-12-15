Soha Ali Khan Solves Rubik's Cube, Captions It 'Expectation Vs Reality'

On December 15, 2020, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of herself holding a Rubik's cube in her hands. In the picture, she looked beautiful wearing a brown coloured outfit and a minimal pair of earrings. Her hair is styled in loose waves. In the first picture, she flaunts her bright smile as she poses for the camera. In the second picture, she can be seen solving Rubik's cube.

Soha Ali Khan posts a picture solving Rubik's cube

In her caption, Soha wrote, “Expectations vs Reality”. In the Expectation Vs Reality meme, her first picture where she has solved the Rubik's cube can be seen on one side under expectation while her second picture can be seen on the other side under reality. Many of her fans dropped hilarious comments and red hearts in the comments. A fan complimented her beauty and called her ‘stunning mom’. Another fan simple called her ‘beautiful’ and ‘lovely’.

Soha is an active Instagram user and often shares snippets from her personal and professional life. In her other recent post shared today itself, Soha shared a picture with her daughter. The duo can be seen twinning with each other wearing a yellow coloured outfit. She takes up the ‘#UnmuteTheKids’ challenge and pens a long caption. She wrote, “’#UnmuteTheKids’ tackles a lockdown challenge faced by many, especially new parents. Perhaps parents were busy adjusting to the new normal and couldn’t pay attention to the needs of their kids during what has been a stressful time for all. We need to start listening to our children and trying to understand their emotion”.

Many of her fans loved the initiative and dropped positive comments on the post. A fan wrote, “I loved ur twinning dress more” while another one commented, “Good initiative”. A user commented, “Both look beautiful”. Another user simply wrote, “So Pretty” and dropped shining red hearts and a kissing face emoticon.

Soha Ali Khan is popular for her roles in Dil Maange More, Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, Dil Kabaddi and many more. Soha tied the knot with actor Kunal Kemmu in January 2015 in Mumbai. The couple is blessed with a daughter named Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

Image Source: Soha Ali Khan Instagram

