Soha Ali Khan Shares Glimpse Of How Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Made 'torans' For Dussehra

On October 26, Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a picture of her daughter- Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Soha gave a sneak-peek into how the little one made torans for Dusshera. Inaaya, dolled up in a maroon polka dot dress, was all busy sticking the paper torans on the wall. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Soha wrote, 'Making torans'. Soha Ali Khan time and again keeps sharing Inaaya Kemmu's photos on social media, giving a glimpse of her whereabouts.

Inaaya makes torans for Dusshera

Soha Ali Khan's husband, Kunal Kemmu had a unique way to celebrate the day. Kunal opted for a bike ride with his friends. He shared many glimpses from his ride in the city and wished fans a 'Happy Dusshera'.

Meanwhile, when Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya turned 3 on September 29, the actor shared an adorable family portrait that showed how the family of three celebrated the little star's special day. As seen in the pic, Soha, Inaaya and Kunal held differently coloured icecream props and happily posed for the camera. The photo was clicked at a serene location amid the greenery. While Inaaya Naumi Kemmu sported a pastel blue frilly frock, Soha-Kunal kept it casual. Sharing the picture, Soha Ali Khan wrote, 'Three years old today'.

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan has been away from the celluloid for quite some time now. She was last seen in the 2018 film, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie received mixed reviews from fans and features an ensemble cast of Randeep Hooda, Mahie Gill, Jimmy Sheirgill and others. Apart from this, Soha Ali Khan has been a part of a slew of films in her career.

Some of her notable work is in flicks like Go Goa Gone, Tum Mile, Rang De Basanti, Dil Maange More. Her film, Rang De Basanti, alongside Siddharth Narayan, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan was critically acclaimed. The movie still airs on television and remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

