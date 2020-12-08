Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sharmila Tagore & Mansoor Ali Khan's This Pic Is Truly Unmissable

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore who has turned a year older today on December 8, 2020, is among the well-known actors in the film industry. To celebrate her birthday, several fans and netizens have gone on to share unseen pictures of the actor and penned some sweet captions. Talking about the same, we recently stumbled upon an unseen picture of Sharmila Tagore along with late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. The duo’s this pic is truly unmissable and has got fans gushing over it.

Taking to Instagram, a fan page recently shared an unseen picture of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi looking adorable. In the picture, the duo can be seen giving a candid look with different expressions. Sharmila can be seen all smiles in the candid picture, while Mansoor is seen giving a poker face looking all serious. She can be seen donning an elaborate saree and completed her look with traditional jewellery. She also opted for a bun hairdo, winged eyeliner, well-done brows and nude lips. Mansoor, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a white shirt along with a three-piece black suit. He completed the look with a quirky tie and opted for a side parting hairdo, trimmed beard.

Along with the post, the fan page also penned a simple caption. It read as, “#sharmilatagore #mansooralikhan #saifalikhan #sohaalikhan”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post made its way online, fans went all out to comment on all things as they praised the picture. The post received several likes and comments from fans. Some of the users commented on the duo’s picture. While some went on to laud the duo for their love for each other. One of the users wrote, “Very nice Jodi”. While the other one wrote, “Worth preserving snap”. Take a look at a few comments below.

More about the actor

Actor Sharmila Tagore enjoys a massive following from fans and is lauded for her personality and acting skills. The actor has acted in several Hindi and Bengali films, some of which have gone on to become classics. She made her on-screen debut with the movie Apur Sansar and then went on to star in films such as Waqt, Devar, Kashmir Ki Kali, Nayak, An Evening in Paris and more.

