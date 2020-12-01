Anupamaa's Madalsa Chakraborty Misses Travelling, Shares Video Of Travelling Virtually

Anupamaa actor Madalsa M Chakraborty recently uploaded a video on Instagram of her transitioning through various tourist places. She also added a quirky caption to the post. Scroll to see the video.

Also read | Divya Khosla Kumar's 'Besharam Bewaffa' Song Review: B Praak's Voice & Music Work Wonders

Also read | Euphoria's New Episodes Release Dates Announced Ahead Of Release Of Season 2

Madalsa M Chakraborty misses travelling

Madalsa M Chakraborty took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers how much she misses travelling. She posted a video in which she is transitioning through some of the popular tourist places. While she stops at each place, she also has added the current weather condition of the place.

Like when she is in India, the temperature here is 35 degrees and she gives the expression of melting in the heat. Then as she reaches Antarctica, she starts freezing as the temperature there is -51 degrees. In the caption, she said that if only travelling was a click away. The popular meme track of Taylor Swift's song Trouble plays in the background.

Madalsa M Chakraborty’s video garnered over 8K likes within a few hours of uploading. Her fans and followers were quick to react to the post as well. Many have used the laughter emojis and heart emojis to express their admiration. One user has also commented that they miss travelling as well. See their reactions here:

Madalsa M Chakraborty’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek in the actor’s life. She often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Madalsa M Chakraborty’s Instagram also sees snippets from the sets of 'Anupamaa'. Madalsa M Chakraborty’s Instagram also sees her gorgeous photos from her previous travel diaries.

Her pet dog also makes it frequently to Madalsa M Chakraborty’s Instagram feed. She shares fun reels on social media. Madalsa M Chakraborty also shares hilarious videos using quirky filters. Her husband Mimoh Chakraborty also features in many of her pictures and videos.

Madalsa M Chakraborty is working in Star Plus’ serial Anupamaa. Her character Kavya Gandhi is being widely loved by fans. Some of her popular films are Pathayeram Kodi, Paisa Ho Paisa, Mem Vayasuku Vacham and Thambikku Indha Ooru.

Also read | Ranbir Kapoor Clicks Pictures With Fans In Dubai While Dining And Shopping, See Here

Also read | If You Liked 'The Undoing', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Psychological Thrillers To Watch

Image courtesy- @madalsasharma Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.