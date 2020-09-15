Soha Ali Khan shares picture from dressing room, fans praise her beauty

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is busy spending some quality time with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu recently shared a picture on Instagram while giving a glimpse of her work resumption. The picture seems to be from the dressing room of the actress where she can be seen getting ready for something interesting that might be in store for her fans.

Did Soha Ali Khan hints at a new project?

In the mirror selfie, the Ghayal: Once Again actress can be seen getting her hairdo and makeup done by the artists with complete protection. Going by the picture, it seems that the actress is going to shoot for an amazing project. While captioning the post, the actress wrote “Bright-eyed and bushy- tailed.”

The post of the actress left her fans wondering about what made the actress get ready early in the morning and that is she hinting at something new? One of the users asked the actress the reason behind her getting ready. Another user called it a “visual delight.” A third die-heart fan of the actress praised her beauty in the picture and said that she does not require makeup to make her look beautiful. Another user asked her about the upcoming projects.

Sometime back, the actress gave a glimpse of her weekend getaway. The actor shared a picture of her sitting and relaxing on a swing. She was spotted wearing a white lacy blouse with black joggers. Soha Ali Khan donned a no-makeup look and tied up her hair in a messy bun. The picture also has a beautiful background of traditional Indian architecture. Soha Ali Khan shared the picture with the caption, “Sunday”. Fans in huge number praised Soha Ali Khan’s picture and also asked her the name of the place that she is exploring in the picture. Soha Ali Khan also shared another picture of her. In this picture, the actor flaunted her 'countrywoman' look. She was spotted gazing at something in the distance while she sat on the edge of a wall. The beautiful background of greenery made the picture more eye-pleasing.

(Image credit: Soha Ali Khan/ Instagram)

