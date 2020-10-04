On Soha Ali Khan's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz For All Her Fans

Soha Ali Khan, born on October 4, is a very well-known Indian actor who has worked in Hindi, Bengali, and English language movies. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Soha Ali Khan has successfully created a huge fan base for herself. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is a trivia quiz for all the fans of Soha Ali Khan that will help you know her better. Read further ahead to solve this trivia quiz.
Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Shares Picture From Dressing Room, Fans Praise Her Beauty
Also Read | 'Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Strong & Empowered', Says Soha Ali Khan As The Former Turns 40
5. What is the name of the short movie that Soha Ali Khan appeared in that was directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar?
I have no words for this song. What do i talk about? Should i feel sad for Karan's unrequited love, his one sided love for Sonia or look at Ajay's expressions seeking permission from Karan before putting on the ring(WATCH THE FULL VIDEO) or should i completely ignore all of the above and just feel happy for Sonia and Ajay? 🥀 "TU BIN BATAYE" is a song which is very close to my heart❤️you feel even more sad when you know what's gonna happen next, what destiny has in its box for Ajay. THIS IS DEFINITELY A TURING POINT song of the film. Sigh! Anyways, I had started stating no words and came down writing a paragraph. . This film is a truly a masterpiece. Acting, expressions, direction, songs and everything is so on point. And do you really think i need to talk about the songs😉 ? . Ps_ This film has a long list of underrated actors . @y.our_space . . #tubinbataye #sohaalikhan #sohaalikhanpataudi #sohaalikhankhemu #sohaali #rmadhavan #rmadhavan #maddy #siddhartha #sidharth #aamirkhan #aamirkhanfan #rangdebasanti #rangdebasantisongs #rakeshomprakashmehra #prasoonjoshi #madhushree #nareshiyer #arrahman
Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Posts Vintage Pic Of Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi On Death Anniversary
Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 3rd Birthday With Kunal, Shares Glimpses
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.