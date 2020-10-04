Last Updated:

On Soha Ali Khan's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz For All Her Fans

Today, on Soha Ali Khan's birthday, here is a trivia quiz for all the fans of Soha Ali Khan that will help you know her better. Read further ahead to know more.

soha ali khan's birthday

Soha Ali Khan, born on October 4, is a very well-known Indian actor who has worked in Hindi, Bengali, and English language movies. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Soha Ali Khan has successfully created a huge fan base for herself. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is a trivia quiz for all the fans of Soha Ali Khan that will help you know her better. Read further ahead to solve this trivia quiz.

Soha Ali Khan trivia quiz

1. What is Soha Ali Khan’s full name?

  • Soha Ali Khan Kemmu
  • Soha Ali Khan Pataudi Kemmu
  • Soha Ali Khan Pataudi
  • Soha Ali Khan Tagore

2. What is the name of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter?

  • Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
  • Inaayat Naumi Kemmu
  • Inaasa Naumi Kemmu
  • Inaamat Naumi Kemmu

3. Which Bollywood Superstar was Soha Ali Khan's hero in her debut Hindi film?

  • Shahid Kapoor
  • Salman Khan
  • Abhay Deol

4. What is Soha Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut movie?

  • Dil Maange More (2004)
  • Tum Mile (2009)
  • Antar Mahal (2005)
  • Rang De Basanti (2006)

5. What is the name of the short movie that Soha Ali Khan appeared in that was directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar?

  • The Pauses of a Stand-Up Comedian (2006)
  • Ek Chhoti Ki Daawat (2009)
  • Soundproof (2017)
  • See You Yesterday (2019)

6. What is the name of Soha Ali Khan’s Bengali debut movie?

  • Iti Srikanta (2004)
  • Antar Mahal (2005)
  • Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster 3 (2018)
  • Good Newzz (2019)

7. For which movie did Soha Ali Khan win the Annual Central European Bollywood Awards?

  • Dil Maange More (2004)
  • Antar Mahal (2005)
  • Rang De Basanti (2006)
  • Tum Mile (2009)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have no words for this song. What do i talk about? Should i feel sad for Karan's unrequited love, his one sided love for Sonia or look at Ajay's expressions seeking permission from Karan before putting on the ring(WATCH THE FULL VIDEO) or should i completely ignore all of the above and just feel happy for Sonia and Ajay? 🥀 "TU BIN BATAYE" is a song which is very close to my heart❤️you feel even more sad when you know what's gonna happen next, what destiny has in its box for Ajay. THIS IS DEFINITELY A TURING POINT song of the film. Sigh! Anyways, I had started stating no words and came down writing a paragraph. . This film is a truly a masterpiece. Acting, expressions, direction, songs and everything is so on point. And do you really think i need to talk about the songs😉 ? . Ps_ This film has a long list of underrated actors . @y.our_space . . #tubinbataye #sohaalikhan #sohaalikhanpataudi #sohaalikhankhemu #sohaali #rmadhavan #rmadhavan #maddy #siddhartha #sidharth #aamirkhan #aamirkhanfan #rangdebasanti #rangdebasantisongs #rakeshomprakashmehra #prasoonjoshi #madhushree #nareshiyer #arrahman

A post shared by 𝙔𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙎𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚🌼| 𝑭𝑨𝑵𝑷𝑨𝑮𝑬 (@y.our_space) on

8. For which movie did Soha Ali Khan receive a nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress?

  • Dil Maange More (2004)
  • Antar Mahal (2005)
  • Rang De Basanti (2006)
  • Tum Mile (2009)

9. What is the name of the game show hosted by Soha Ali Khan?

  • Godrej Khelo Jeeto Jiyo
  • Godrej Khel Khel Ke Jeeto
  • Godrej Khelo Jeeto
  • Godrej Jeetne Ke Liye Khelo

10. What is Soha Ali Khan’s debut book as an author?

  • Then One Day: A Memoir
  • The Best Thing About You Is You
  • The Perils of Being Moderately Famous
  • Mrs Funnybones
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday well spent #bookloversday 📖 #letsread #alittlelife

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

ANSWERS

  1. Soha Ali Khan Pataudi Kemmu
  2. Inaaya Naumi Kemmu
  3. Shahid Kapoor
  4. Dil Maange More (2004)
  5. Soundproof (2017)
  6. Iti Srikanta (2004)
  7. Rang De Basanti (2006)
  8. Rang De Basanti (2006)
  9. Godrej Khelo Jeeto Jiyo
  10. The Perils of Being Moderately Famous
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m a woman, what’s your superpower? Wearing @mashbymalvikashroff

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

