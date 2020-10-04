On Soha Ali Khan's Birthday, Here Is A Trivia Quiz For All Her Fans

Soha Ali Khan, born on October 4, is a very well-known Indian actor who has worked in Hindi, Bengali, and English language movies. Having been in the industry for over a decade, Soha Ali Khan has successfully created a huge fan base for herself. Today, as the actor turns a year older, here is a trivia quiz for all the fans of Soha Ali Khan that will help you know her better. Read further ahead to solve this trivia quiz.

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Shares Picture From Dressing Room, Fans Praise Her Beauty

Soha Ali Khan trivia quiz

1. What is Soha Ali Khan’s full name?

Soha Ali Khan Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan Pataudi Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan Pataudi

Soha Ali Khan Tagore

2. What is the name of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter?

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu

Inaayat Naumi Kemmu

Inaasa Naumi Kemmu

Inaamat Naumi Kemmu

3. Which Bollywood Superstar was Soha Ali Khan's hero in her debut Hindi film?

Shahid Kapoor

Salman Khan

Abhay Deol

Also Read | 'Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Strong & Empowered', Says Soha Ali Khan As The Former Turns 40

4. What is Soha Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut movie?

Dil Maange More (2004)

Tum Mile (2009)

Antar Mahal (2005)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

5. What is the name of the short movie that Soha Ali Khan appeared in that was directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar?

The Pauses of a Stand-Up Comedian (2006)

Ek Chhoti Ki Daawat (2009)

Soundproof (2017)

See You Yesterday (2019)

6. What is the name of Soha Ali Khan’s Bengali debut movie?

Iti Srikanta (2004)

Antar Mahal (2005)

Saheb, Biwi, Aur Gangster 3 (2018)

Good Newzz (2019)

7. For which movie did Soha Ali Khan win the Annual Central European Bollywood Awards?

Dil Maange More (2004)

Antar Mahal (2005)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Tum Mile (2009)

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Posts Vintage Pic Of Father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi On Death Anniversary

8. For which movie did Soha Ali Khan receive a nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress?

Dil Maange More (2004)

Antar Mahal (2005)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Tum Mile (2009)

9. What is the name of the game show hosted by Soha Ali Khan?

Godrej Khelo Jeeto Jiyo

Godrej Khel Khel Ke Jeeto

Godrej Khelo Jeeto

Godrej Jeetne Ke Liye Khelo

10. What is Soha Ali Khan’s debut book as an author?

Then One Day: A Memoir

The Best Thing About You Is You

The Perils of Being Moderately Famous

Mrs Funnybones

Also Read | Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's 3rd Birthday With Kunal, Shares Glimpses

ANSWERS

Soha Ali Khan Pataudi Kemmu Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Shahid Kapoor Dil Maange More (2004) Soundproof (2017) Iti Srikanta (2004) Rang De Basanti (2006) Rang De Basanti (2006) Godrej Khelo Jeeto Jiyo The Perils of Being Moderately Famous

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.