When Sonam Kapoor Took Inspiration From Hollywood Stars' Outfits, See Pics 

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most popular names in the Hindi film Industry. Over the years, she has been seen in fan favourite movies like Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Raanjhanaa and Veere Di Wedding. A lot of her films have been love stories that are loved by fans for their storyline ans Sonam's acting.

Apart from being an actor she also is a fashion enthusiast. She has known for her keen sense of fashion. But did you know she has worn several outfits inspired by Hollywood celebs? Take a look at her Hollywood inspired dresses here.

Sonam Kapoor seen in same outfits as these Hollywood stars

Sonam Kapoor v/s Katty Perry

Sonam Kapoor and Katty Perry once wore a similar outfit. Both the ladies had adorned a red velvet dress to give a striking pose at the red carpet. This off-shoulder outfit had a plunging neckline outfit made by Dolce and Gabbana. Sonam Kapoor wore the dress on the red carpet of a movie premiere just like Katy Perry.

These divas are making their own fashion fairytale. Whos wearing the red dress better, @katyperry or @sonamakapoor ? pic.twitter.com/WnsVtQwOV6 — Natasha Saraogi (@SaraogiNatasha) August 1, 2016

Sonam Kapoor v/s Mila Kunis

Sonam Kapoor was seen in the same Dolce Gabbana dress that Mila Kunis had once worn. Both the divas wore this creamy white dress while posing on a red carpet. Take a look at it here.

Sonam Kapoor v/s Kelly Brooks

Sonam Kapoor has worn an outfit inspired by Kelly Brooks. Both the fashion divas were seen in a Sunflower Onion Floral outfit designed by Dolce and Gabbana for its 2012 Spring Summer Collection. Both Sonam and Kelly looked amazing in the outfits. Take a look at it here.

Sonam Kapoor v/s Kristen Stewart

Sonam Kapoor once matched her toes with Twilight star Kristen Stewart. Both the actors wore Roberto Cavalli’s outfit at red carpet events. Sonam changed this look very subtle and wore a more pop red colour lipstick. Take a look at it here.

HOLLY VS BOLLY: KRISTEN STEWART, SONAM KAPOOR

Who do you think looked better in Cavalli dress? http://t.co/tzWkpgoD. pic.twitter.com/er1M1qFQ — Rock.in (@rockin) December 15, 2012

Sonam Kapoor v/s Amy Adams

Both Sonam Kapoor and Amy Adams once wore this purple deep cut Prabal Gurung outfit. Both the ladies are looking beautiful in the pictures. Sonam wore this outfit after Amy Adams had worn it at the premiere of her film Her. Take a look at the post here.

Who Wore it Better? : Sonam Kapoor or Amy Adams in @prabalgurung pic.twitter.com/wkP5RVi4gq — A Fashionistas Diary (@afdiaries) March 21, 2014

