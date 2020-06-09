Sohum Shah Wakes Up To 'Tumbbad' Trending On Twitter, Says 'It's Such A Great Feeling'

Tumbbad is one of the most unconventional horror films which is based on the folktales of the hinterlands of Maharashtra. It has remained one of the constant fan favourites despite having released two years ago. The film has been trending on Twitter and the craze for the movie seems to have picked up again. On that note, actor Sohum Shah took to his Twitter account to express his happiness.

Tumbbad trends again on Twitter

Actor Sohum Shah, who played the lead in the movie, took to his Twitter to share his happiness that Tumbbad is trending once again on social media. In the post, he wrote how it was a pleasant surprise to see Tumbbad was trending first thing in the morning. He also added that he felt great to see the "labour of love" is still being enjoyed by the audience. Take a look here:

Subah subah...what a great surprise to wake up to #Tumbbad trending in India ❤️ It’s such a great feeling to see how our labour of love is still travelling and resonating with so many of you! pic.twitter.com/BRH2hczS1Y — Sohum Shah (@s0humshah) June 9, 2020

The Tumbbad actor also wished it was easier to make films with such "deep-rooted impact". However, Tumbbad took as long as six years to make. This was because of its formation, with four colour scheming and the indefectible lighting the film. But still, Tumbbad is a "work of passion".

Sohum Shah also revealed how it took the makers four monsoons to shoot the heavy rain sequences. This was done to make the scenes look authentic and convincing. He also said how the movie has a "gripping script" which keeps the audience on the edge. The film is a fine specimen of the "amalgamation of mythology, suspense and horror".

Here are some of the tweets from the Twitterverse about Tumbbad from today

#tumbbad is fu**ing masterpiece but most of Indian audience don't deserve this. all they want to see is Fake Love story Movies. @filmfare if you will not appreciate this kind of movies than Bollywood will only produce trash.#tumbbad pic.twitter.com/XJFvtyB5Of — J (@Indisavage) June 9, 2020

So many reasons why #tumbbad movie deserve best film award.

Here is the introduction of TUMBBAD pic.twitter.com/1crGZJygte — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh70823485) June 9, 2020

Tumbad is beyond ratings, beyond visual, beyond bollywood content. No doubt tumbad is oscar level movie.A one film who has life learning message.

#tumbbad pic.twitter.com/aREoa2YA8f — Raj (@raj_9845) June 9, 2020

Do you remembered this dialogue from #tumbbad pic.twitter.com/VagScWxyFE — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh70823485) June 9, 2020

Really a very good movie .. When I saw this movie for the first time, I was very scared .. For two to three days this movie did not go through my mind .. I swear it is a very good movie .. | #tumbbad pic.twitter.com/DtknVBsjrg — 𝑺𝒉𝒖𝒃𝒉𝒂𝒎 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒅𝒂 (@shubhamdev143) June 9, 2020

#tumbbad Best film ever i watch till now with great story pic.twitter.com/xfQSzc0qaE — Santosh Kumar (@Santosh70823485) June 9, 2020

#tumbbad #tumbaad

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

If someone asks me

NAME A MOVIE THAT DEFINES INDIAN CINEMA

I WILL ANSWER IT AS

TUMBBAD

a true cinematic wonder

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/KGZedTxCPJ — SIDHARTH (@Sidhart44917870) June 9, 2020

Tumbbad is based on the story of a family who builds a temple for Hastar, the monster who should never be worshipped. They attempt to acquire the cursed wealth of his but it brings terrible consequences. Years later, the boy of the family returns to unearth the secrets surrounding the place. Tumbbad emphasises on the never-ending greed of man. The spine chilling scenes and horrifying moments from the movie, especially the dialogue, "Soja Warna Huster Aa Jayega" seems to be still etched in the minds of the audience.

The Tumbbad cast included Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao who is the lead character. Jyoti Malshe plays the role of Vinayak's mother. Anita Date and Ronjini Chakraborty play the roles of Vinayak's wife and mistress respectively. It has been directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Anand Gandhi while the script has been written by Mitesh Shah, Adesh Prasad.

