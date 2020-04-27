Kartik Aaryan Pens Note For Subhash Ghai, Says 'watching You Work Is My Gold Mine'

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has been stealing hearts with not only his film performances but also with his efforts to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus pandemic while under lockdown. He was recently lauded by veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, who had directed him in Kaanchi in 2014, for the success that he had garnered in the film industry. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor posted a reply to the Ram Lakhan director's kind words through his Twitter account.

Have a look:

Sir, what you have taught me and what I have learnt by simply watching you work is my gold mine that is going to be with me throughout my career. Almost literally, you’ve put me onto the ladder of success. Can’t thank you enough for that! https://t.co/l6Onp7s4nL — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 27, 2020

Ghai recently shared an anecdote around that time, with a throwback picture of his birthday bash in 2015. The filmmaker’s photo featured himself with Kartik, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The Taal director recalled how he had seen dreams in Kartik Aaryan’s eyes to work hard and become a superstar like the Khans.

Though Kaanchi did not impress at the box office, the fact that a veteran director cast Kartik for only his third film is a notable feat. Kartik bounced back from the failure of Kaanchi to deliver the successful Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and followed it up with hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in the last three years.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor has films like Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty. As the shooting of films has been halted due to COVID-19 pandemic, the 29-year-old has been making headlines for his Koki Poochega interview series related to COVID-19 and his contribution to the relief funds.

