Kartik Aaryan Shares One Superpower He Wishes To Have

Having starred in movies like Sonu Ke Tittu Ki Sweety, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan is most popularly known for his monologues in Bollywood movies. In a throwback interview, while promoting his film Luka Chuppi, the actor was asked about that one superpower he wished he had. To this, the actor replied that he wished to be invisible. On being asked why he wishes to be invisible, he said he would love to listen to what other people had to say about him.

Kartik Aaryan speaks about that one superpower he wishes for

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor's Best Fight Scenes From Kriti Sanon Starrer 'Panipat'

Also Read: Kriti Sanon's 'Dilwale' And Other Films That Aptly Showcased The Sister Bond; See List

Kartik Aaryan starred opposite Kriti Sanon in the movie Luka Chuppi which was based on a live-in relationship of a couple and how they struggle to hide it from Indian society.

Further, Kartik Aaryan also spoke about his co-stars and called Kriti Sanon his favourite co-star, adding that she is immensely talented. Currently, Kartik Aaryan has been spending time with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He keeps his fans entertained with his live sessions on Instagram and also invites a few guests who share their life experiences.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's latest film Love Aaj Kal 2. He was seen with actor Sara Ali Khan in the sequel film. The actor will next be seen in the movie Bhool Bhulaiya 2. The actor will pair up opposite Kiara Advani for the film. Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the sequel of the original film Bhool Bhulaiya starring Akshay Kumar.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Adorable Photos With Kriti Sanon Will Make You Miss 'Guddu And Rashmi'

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Pokes Fun At Kriti Sanon, Asks If 'Majnu Bhai' Painted Her Dress; See Pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.