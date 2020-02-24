Vidya Balan's Monday Motivation Insatgram Post Will Bring Out The 'sherni' In You

Vidya Balan has been an influential personality. The Kahaani actor is popular for sharing a number of motivational posts on her Instagram. Vidya Balan recently shared an amazing video of four women artists who had painted their bodies in the tiger stripe’s pattern. The actor captioned the video with, “Honour the #TIGER in you!! #MondayMotivation”. She also mentioned, “P.S: A big shoutout to each of these 4 artists in the video...Amazing!!”.

Netizens identify the dance form as Pulikali

Vidya Balan’s recent Instagram post attracted a lot of attention. A number of fans have mentioned the type of dance the women are performing in the comments section. They identified it as the traditional dance of Kerela, Pulikali. The dance was introduced by Cochin Maharaja, Rama Varma Sakthan Thampuran about two centuries ago. Pulikali is popularly known to have a symbolic representation of bravery and wild spirit. Vidya Balan is supposed to be featured in a film called Sherni thus the actor might have taken this into consideration while sharing the video that relates to Sherni.

Vidya Balan's upcoming films

On, the professional end, Vidya Balan is prepping up for her two upcoming films, Shakuntala Devi and Sherni. Reportedly, the actor is supposed to play the role of a 'human computer' in Anu Menon’s Shakuntala Devi. She also shared a post on her Instagram to introduce the makers of her film Sherni.

