Sona Mohapatra's Best Of Western Outfits To Add To Your Wardrobe

Sona Mohapatra made her debut with the song Lori from the film Family in 2006. She has been unstoppable since then and delivered multiple hit songs including Ishq Nachaya, Bolo Na, Aaja Ve, and more. Judging from her social media, it is obvious that the star has an amazing sense of fashion and styling. Here are some of the best western outfits of the singer to follow.

Outfit cues to take from Sona Mohapatra

On one of her vacations, Sona fashioned an abstract printed grey dress. The dress had a knee-length fit and she topped the outfit with a pair of black high boots. Leaving her open for this one, she completed her look with a ruffled black jacket.

For one of her concert outfits, the singer chose to wear a black sheer dress with floral print all over it. With a maxi fit, the dress had a full-sleeved styling. She chose to flaunt curls for this one and completed the look with a pair of black ankle boots.

For one of her art strolls, the star chose to fashion a grey dress. With black print over, the dress had an above-knee fit. The singer described the print as Gond Art in a silk-shift dress. Pairing the outfit with white sneakers, Mohapatra chose to flaunt open hair for this one.

Sona Mohapatra chose to fashion a maroon ruffled dress for Diwali. With full-sleeved styling, the dress had a mini fit. Choosing to leave her hair open for this one as well, the singer paired the outfit with white sneakers. She accessorised the look with a pair of trendy yellow glares.

For another one of her concert looks, Sona Mohapatra sported a glamorous sequinned dress. With golden sequins all over it, the topped the look with a long and sleeveless leather jacket. Flaunting curls with this outfit, the singer accessorised the outfit with a wide golden bracelet and a couple of rings. Her choice of footwear for this outfit was a pair of knee-high black leather boots.

