The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sona Mohapatra Slays Traditional Wear Like No One Else & Her Pics Are The Proof

Music

Sona Mohapatra is a global star who also has a very keen eye for fashion. Take a look at the singing sensation slay in every kind of traditional wear. Read on

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is a successful Indian singer, composer, lyricist and performer. She has been performing in global concerts and has also sung some unforgettable Bollywood songs. The 43-year-old singer is also quite fashionable and sets fashion goals for the trend lovers out there often. Take a look at some of her pictures donning traditional outfits.

Read Also: When Deepika Padukone Got Us Completely Bowled Over By Pulling Off Formal Wear Like A Pro

Traditional outfit inspirations to take from Sona Mohapatra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Read Also: Bhumi Pednekar Proves That She Can Slay In Any Hairstyle, See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Sona Mohapatra slayed the traditional Kurti/lehenga look perfectly in the above pictures. In the first picture, she is looking breathtaking in a white embroidered ethnic suit with her hair let loose. In the second picture, she rocks a multicolour printed ethnic suit with loose hair and very minimal accessories in her hand. In the third picture, the singer looks stunning in a black lehenga with a pretty nose ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Read Also: These Anushka Sharma Outfits Will Help You Ace Your Valentine's Day Date

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) on

Sona Mohapatra looks very attractive donning sarees in the above pictures. In the first two pictures, we can see that she surely knows how to wear a saree the unorthodox way and slay it. The blue and beige saree looks stunning on her. In the third picture, Sona rocked the red saree look and we cannot get enough of the singer's fashion sense.

Read Also: Anusha Dandekar's Photos Prove She Can Slay In Every Shade Of Pink

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
EYES ON AAP CABINET EXPANSION
VVIP BRAT SURRENDERS BEFORE COPS
LALU TAKES A DIG AT NITISH
CRASH CAR, TAKE PICTURE
KARTIK AARYAN FANS SHOUT BHABHI
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON DELHI ELECTION