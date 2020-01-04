Sona Mohapatra Gives It Back To A Netizen Saying She Doesn't Have A 'bikini Body'

Sona Mohapatra’s recent #SonaOnTheRocks pics opened an interesting debate on the ‘criteria’ of who can wear a bikini. A netizen felt that bikinis were only to ‘flaunt a shaped body’ and since the singer doesn’t have one, she should ‘cover it.’ The singer had a savage reply to the ‘brain dead’ on how a swimsuit was for ‘aquatic locomotion’ and was not for exciting his ‘optic nerves’, while stating that his face and mouth should also be covered by that ‘warped logic’.

Sona Mohapatra had recently shared pictures where she is posing in a black monokini ‘on the rocks’ as she wished her followers for New Year. Earlier, she had also revealed how she received three kinds of messages on her posts, those who slutshamed her, those who were disappointed and those who praised her. She stated that a woman’s clothes didn’t justify any attack on her and that she was not the among those opionated women to be ‘covered’.

Another response she received was, “U do not have a bikini body. Bikini is to flaunt a shaped up body, u do not have that... if its not then better cover it...u also get covered up bikinis. I am not trolling u.....its just an honest suggestion.” (sic)

Sona responded, “Too many of these brain-dead to show the light to but in case it helps, here goes- 1) A swimsuit is for easier aquatic locomotion not for exciting your optic nerves. 2) Going by your warped logic, your face & mouth should be ‘covered’ at all times but here you are showing it..” (sic)

As another user replied that she would go through the ‘rules’ the next time she will buy a bikini, Sona stated that she had the ‘best bikini body’. She said it was ‘strong’ and can swim for miles without getting tired. She added that it could also jump for hours on the stage during performances and conversations with people.

“I should remember this when buying a bikini next because I’m sure it’s in the ‘rules of the store/product’ where in if you don’t have a bikini body then the store can’t sell you one,” was a response to it. Sona then responded, "Arrey!What u saying?I deem my body to be the best ‘bikini body’ It’s strong,can swim for miles without tiring to start with. Also my beautiful body jumps on stage for 3hrs nonstop while keeping complex songs & conversations http://going. No better body than mine.”

Arrey!What u saying?I deem my body to be the best ‘bikini body’! It’s strong,can swim for miles without tiring to start with. Also my beautiful body jumps on stage for 3hrs nonstop while keeping complex songs & conversations https://t.co/akMc7OAsM2 better body than mine .🧚🏿‍♀️⚡️ https://t.co/hq99yTqpiS — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) January 3, 2020

