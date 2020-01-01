Sona Mohapatra Received 3 Kinds Of Messages For #SonaontheRocks Pics, Gives Fitting Reply

It is not uncommon to see trolls attacking actresses citing ‘revealing’ clothes. And it was no different when Sona Mohapatra rocked a monokini to welcome the New Year. The singer was shamed for the pictures.

However, those were not the only kind of messages that Sona received. Considering she is one of the most prominent names in the #MeToo movement, many tried to chide her claiming she had turned out to be a ‘different person’ than they thought. Some, however, lauded her for her boldness.

Sona said she was ‘grateful’ for all kinds of messages and had a fitting response for all. For the first kind, she said that she hoped someone teaches them how a woman’s clothes never should be used to justify the attack on her.

For the second, the singer said that anyone who thought of her as intense, thinking and serious and therefore as a 'fully clothed woman', was only their 'Sanskari’pan' and she did not agree with it. For the third, she expressed her love back.

Sona also asserted that she refused to fit into any box, just like she refused to suck in her ‘well-earned belly.’

Here’s what she wrote on Instagram:

“I shared some #SonaOnTheRocks pics yesterday & many wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “.

Some felt let down, “thought you were a different type of person, didn’t expect this from you?! “. Many sent 😍, ❤️& 🔥too! I am grateful for all categories of people writing in. The first show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman.. your Sanskari’pan or idea is ‘worthy’ is not mine, no apologies from me.

For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!!

I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.

2020 here I Come!!!

I hear the music.

I hear a beat.

From the universe around.

From within. 🎶🎶

Own your spirit.

Own your journey.

Own your belly.

Don’t suck any of it in..

BE #nofilter #bigbelly #strechmarks #pigmentation #free #body #love #sonamohapatra.”

On the professional front, Sona is set to feature in the movie Shut Up Sona. She is also the producer of the film.

