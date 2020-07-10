Sona Mohapatra Criticises OTT Platforms For Its Focus On Bollywood Families

Singer Sona Mohapatra criticised the OTT platforms for “bowing down” to the Bollywood families. The singer openly condemned the OTT platforms in her recent tweet, replying to a tweet by Onir and Nandita Das. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sona Mohapatra criticises OTT platforms

Sona Mohapatra, a well-known figure in the music industry, took a dig at the OTT platforms for “bowing to the same 6/7 families of Bollywood” in her recent tweet. The singer, who is known to voice her opinion on various issues in Bollywood, spoke against OTT platforms after Nandita Das shared a tweet by Irrfan Khan’s son and Onir’s tweet about the same. Das, in her tweet, quoted Irrfan Khan's son Babil and wrote, "My Father Was Defeated at The Box Office by Hunks with Six Pack Abs". Here is the tweet:

Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Reflects: "My Father Was Defeated At The Box Office By Hunks With Six Pack Abs" - NDTV https://t.co/3MCpfYJ6aC — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) July 9, 2020

On this, filmmaker Onir, who is known for movies like I Am, Shab, My Brother… Nikhil, Kuch Bheege Alfaaz, and others wrote, “That is the story of the indie films ... be it the artists or the craftsmen. A combination of changing audience taste and an industry that wants change can help the industry evolve”. Here is the tweet by Das and Onir:

That is the story of the indie films ... be it the artists or the craftsmen . A combination of changing audience taste and an industry that wants change can help the industry evolve . https://t.co/FPoC28sz9I — Onir (@IamOnir) July 9, 2020

On July 9, Sona Mohapatra said that OTT platforms gave hope but it turned out to be futile. In her tweet, the Ambarsariya singer wrote, “And just when we thought that there was a ray of hope with the OTT platforms coming in, no immediate Friday BO pressures and a chance to back worthy talent and narratives. But then same TV execs hired, bowing to the same 6/7 families of #Bollywood and voila, Mrs Serial Nonsense.”

After the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the issue of nepotism in Bollywood has been widely discussed. Several fans and Bollywood celebrities are openly criticising some filmmakers for nepotism, with netizens on Twitter even asking to boycott some of the directors' films.

