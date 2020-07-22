Sona Mohapatra refused 'Bigg Boss' offer to be 'boss nemesis', lauds Kangana over 'Sultan'

The entertainment industry is gradually returning to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. Despite numerous restrictions and shooting guidelines issued by the government, it seems the makers of Bigg Boss are planning on a star-studded fourteenth season. Names of numerous celebrities who might be approached and who might feature in the Salman Khan-hosted show is currently doing the rounds.

Recently, Onir was surprised when his name was mentioned in a list of probable contestants for the latest season, as per a media report.

BIG NEWS . I woke up to read that I AM one of the contestants of #bigboss14 🤣🤣🤣 and I have NO CLUE.https://t.co/YKQy2YB5zj…



Exclusive] Bigg Boss 14: From Bollywood producer to TV star, check out impressive list of contestants https://t.co/mldjNyGu6B via @ibtimes_india — Onir (@IamOnir) July 22, 2020

As the director poked fun at the ‘big news’ and not having any clue of it, Sona Mohapatra congratulated him on being ‘falsely nominated’, perhaps referring to the system of nominating fellow contestants for eviction in the show.

The singer then claimed that she ‘was pursued by various teams’ for the previous season and offered ‘big money & big promises’. The Ambarsariya artist then stated that one of the ideas was to be the ‘nemesis’ of their ‘boss’.

She revealed that she did not need to get into the ‘TV-tamasha’. Sona also gave a shoutout to Kangana Ranaut, who recently retiterated that she had refused ‘Sultan’

Here’s the post

Congrats Onir for being ‘falsely nominated’!😀 Last year,I was pursued by various teams to join #BigBoss with big money & big promises, one,being marketed as the ‘nemesis’ of their ‘boss’ but I don’t need to get into a TV-tamasha to be so?. (P.S 🤟🏾 to Kangana for refusing Sultan) https://t.co/1w5A3ckmF9 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 22, 2020

The reason for the ‘nemisis’ marketing pitch was that Sona is among the select few who has often taken digs at Salman over the years. The most recent was when Salman urged his fans not to be offended by the attack from Sushant Singh Rajput fans after his death. The singer had called him a ‘poster boy of toxic masculinity’ and called it a 'large hearted PR move.'

A ‘large hearted’ PR move from the one & only poster boy of toxic masculinity!👇🏾Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate & bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak everytime he screwed up https://t.co/D3qKjx7PzM — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) June 21, 2020

When the Dabangg star had poked fun at Priyanka Chopra for ‘dumping the biggest film’, referring to Bharat, due to her marriage, Sona had tweeted that she had ‘better things to do in life, real men to hang out.’ Sona often highlights the abuse from Salman fans for her comments.

Meanwhile, Kangana on the recent interview on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, stated that she had turned down Sultan. Though her grouse was not against Salman, she claimed that producer Aditya Chopra had threatened her that her career will be finished for rejecting the venture. Her comments were in reference to her claims that Aditya Chopra and more filmmakers were responsible for ‘sabotaging’ Sushant’s career and being responsible for his death.

