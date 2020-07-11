'Makes zero sense': Sona Mohapatra unhappy with announcement of total lockdown in Pune

The lockdown has been in place in the country for close to four months now amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While ‘unlock’ initiatives have been undertaken in the past few wees, authorities in several areas have been taking steps to curb the novel coronavirus as per the increase in the number of cases. One such decision was taken in Pune and that did not go down well with Sona Mohapatra.

As reports claimed that ‘total lockdown’ was planned in Pune, Sona Mohapatra expressed her displeasure. The singer has been in Pune for the past few days to look after her parents, as her father has undergone a major surgery.

The Ambarsariya artist wrote that the decision made ‘zero sense’. She stated the first lockdown to gear up for the ‘state-admin preparedness’ was ‘understandable’. However, she called the idea of a lockdown as a ‘recipe for despair & disaster’ and asked the citizens if it was time to shift gears

I’m in Pune to look up my parents & help cus Dad went through a major surgery. This 👇🏾makes ZERO sense.The first lockdown to gear up state-admin preparedness for the pandemic was understandable but now it is just a recipe for despair & disaster. Let’s shift gears #India ? 🙏🏾 https://t.co/fnF9bhws3F — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 11, 2020

As per reports, the Pune divisional commisioner Deepak Mhaisekar announced a 10-day lockdown from July 14 to 23 , in a two-phased manner. The lockdown will be strict for the first five days, with only essential services being open and then a decision will be taken from the way forward from July 19. The officer also informed that 13,132 active cases have been reported in Pune, while 985 people have succumbed to the virus.

Earlier, Sona was also unhappy about the 2-kilometre restriction rule, that urged Mumbaikars not to travel too far from their residences. The singer had highlighted how the livelihoods of freelancers of the music industry had been affected due to the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the nationwide active cases tally stands at 2,83,407 and 22,123 deaths have been reported after India witnessed over 27K cases and over 500 deaths in the span of 24 hours.

