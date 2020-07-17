Sona Mohapatra 'happy to spread' Mohan Bhagwat's video on women having own power to decide

Sona Mohapatra has been among the most vocal names to raise her voice against the battles that women and the female celebrities of the industry face. The singer is known to not mince her words while expressing her displeasure at the well-known names of the film industry who have been accused in the #Metoo movement.

Sona recently took to Twitter to express her approval to a statement made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Posting a video of Bhagwat speaking at an event, she was ‘happy to spread’ the message. In the video, Bhagwat is heard saying, “We believe that progress and empowerment of women can’t be decided by men. However, the reverse is possible.”

He then shared an anecdote, “Once Swami Vivekanand was asked by a journalist, what his message for women was. He responded, ‘Men were not in a position to give a message for women. They should understand the situation and come out of it, and that they should be given freedom and the opportunities to do so.’ “Men should not take too much pride about empowering the women, let them themselves do what should be done, then everyone can benefit from it,” Bhagwat stated in the video

Here’s the post

Happy to spread this message. 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 https://t.co/cGUSo6rBgk — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 16, 2020

In a different post, Sona also highlighted how RSS had cancelled an event with Anu Malik, over the #Metoo allegations against him, while taking a dig at the politicians wishing another #Metoo accused Kailash Kher, on his birthday. Sona has been among the prominent names to raise her voice against the two musicians, even making Anu Malik take a ‘break’ from Indian Idol 11 following her statements.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sona’s Shut Up Sona had recently premiered at the Hot Docs film festival in North America virtually. She was one of the actors and producers of the documentary, with husband Ram Sampath composing music for it.

