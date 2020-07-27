Sona Mohapatra To Zoya Akhtar On Nepotism: 'Use Privilege To Bring Fairness & Balance'

Sona Mohapatra recently took on at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar after the latter talked about nepotism. Mohapatra said this after the filmmaker spoke to a leading daily about how her name has not helped her make a film. Read more what the Ambarsariya singer had to say:

Sona Mohapatra talks about Zoya Akhtar and nepotism

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

Recently, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar spoke to a leading daily about nepotism and the insider vs outsider debate. In light of this, singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known to be vocal about her feelings and thoughts, took to her social media handle and wrote, “Your privilege need not be your guilt but it need not make you so glib, condescending and smug. Of course, u cannot ‘change’ your parents. But what u can do is recognise the fortune, opportunities u were born into. Use your privilege to bring fairness & balance? No. Will not share MY cake [sic]”. Here is the official tweet by the singer:

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

According to reports, Zoya Akhtar had previously stated that this on-going debate is the result of people being angry about the issue of haves and have-nots in the country. The filmmaker further said that this anger has been displaced and brought into the film industry because it is a soft target. She stated that it is not about making movies or getting a break, it is more about being invited to parties and being a star, and no one can help with that.

ALSO READ | Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Zoya Akhtar said that no matter what people think; she would never want to change her career or her parents' name. Further, she said that it took seven years for her to make a movie. She was born into the lap of the industry, she said. Zoya Akhtar also talked about Reema Kagti and Anurag Kashyap and said that these filmmakers made their movies long before she could make her own.

Zoya Akhtar also stated that everyone has their own journey. Talking about her privilege, Akhtar said that she had a house to live and her brother was paying the bills. She also stated that she did not do her first film because of her “last name”. Akhtar stated that she had access but she had to work hard to make her idea into a film.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.