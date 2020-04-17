Sona Mohapatra not pleased with Rangoli’s Twitter suspension; defends views after flak

Celebrities and many netizens were happy after Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account got suspended on Thursday for a hateful post. However, Sona Mohapatra was not pleased with the suspension. The singer felt Rangoli and her sister Kangana Ranaut had the right to express their views, though she herself did not subscribe to it.

The Ambarsariya artist defended her views after Reema Kagti and many others disapproved of her argument.

Sona took to Twitter hours after the row over Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension, to write that one shouldn’t be so ’politically correct’ and urged the ‘woke sabha’ to not get offended.

Here's the post

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Sona wrote that we live in a ‘deeply polarised world’ where one side refuses to listen to the other, something that is the ‘worst formula’ for progress. She believed that Rangoli's tweet could have been ‘force deleted’ and that ‘cancelling’ her all together invited more hate.

I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here’s the thing, I don’t follow Rangoli Chandel’s handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this 👇🏾 for a number of reasons - (1) https://t.co/A9leXKZLxk — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

-We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That’s the worst formula for any progress.

- Twitter could ‘force delete’ her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw)

- ‘Canceling’ her all together only invites more such hate. https://t.co/lO6qfMM6b5 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

The singer got criticism for her post, and one of them was from Reema Kagti, who had reported Rangoli’s tweet before her account was suspended. The Gold director wondered if Sona had seen the tweet and informed her of it being about ‘genocide’ of a certain community and a section of the press, something she termed ‘unacceptable’’ and ‘criminal.’

Hey @sonamohapatra beg to differ on this one. Don’t know if you’ve seen the tweet in question. It was calling for genocide of a certain community and a certain section of the press. Not only is that unacceptable, it is also criminal. Good on you @Twitter! — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) April 16, 2020

In another tweet, she gave an example of showing to the world the ‘morons’ who give her rape threats, instead of a ‘cancel’ culture. Many netizens also questioned her support to the #MeToo movement with allegations against Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, and she gave strong responses to some of them.

Yes it is.I saw that hideous tweet just now.The rape threats I get from people here with twitter letting the handles remain has made me believe that showcasing those morons helps more.

I do not believe in a cancel culture. As any kind of liberal I expect you to understand. https://t.co/xZixSmw0Yk — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Yea, I expect that from many others here in many forms. We aren’t in a ‘quid-pro-quo’ arrangement. You didn’t do me a favour by supporting my stance in @IndiaMeToo or by denouncing a serial sexual predator.Who is incidentally the favourite artist of all ‘governments’ in India too https://t.co/mT6V8fJcQJ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Hahaha. Did you really? Think of me as ‘brilliant’ during @IndiaMeToo ? & now? So stupid? We aren’t a homogenous mass of all agreeing to agree on everything & fortunately I don’t judge people with a singular lens or set of expectations. https://t.co/vb6tqAVtzA — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Yes. This is indeed getting stranger & dumber. https://t.co/VXG7jEYDFS — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

Rangoli’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday after her tweet asking for the killing of a community and a section of the media in the aftermath of the Moradabad attack, was reported by celebrities like Reeema Kagti, Farah Khan Ali and Kubbra Sait. Rangoli, however, called Twitter ‘biased’ and ‘anti-India’, while sharing that she has no plans to return to the medium.

