Sona Mohapatra was not pleased with Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account suspension, saying her views should not be 'cancelled.' She defended her views after flak.

Sona Mohapatra not pleased with Rangoli’s Twitter suspension; defends views after flak

Celebrities and many netizens were happy after Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter account got suspended on Thursday for a hateful post. However, Sona Mohapatra was not pleased with the suspension. The singer felt Rangoli and her sister Kangana Ranaut had the right to express their views, though she herself did not subscribe to it.

The Ambarsariya artist defended her views after Reema Kagti and many others disapproved of her argument.

Sona took to Twitter hours after the row over Rangoli’s Twitter account suspension, to write that one shouldn’t be so ’politically correct’ and urged the ‘woke sabha’ to not get offended.

Here's the post

Sona wrote that we live in a ‘deeply polarised world’ where one side refuses to listen to the other, something that is the ‘worst formula’ for progress. She believed that Rangoli's tweet could have been ‘force deleted’ and that ‘cancelling’ her all together invited more hate. 

The singer got criticism for her post, and one of them was from Reema Kagti, who had reported Rangoli’s tweet before her account was suspended. The Gold director wondered if Sona had seen the tweet and informed her of it being about ‘genocide’ of a certain community and a section of the press, something she termed ‘unacceptable’’ and ‘criminal.’

In another tweet, she gave an example of showing to the world the ‘morons’ who give her rape threats, instead of a ‘cancel’ culture. Many netizens also questioned her support to the #MeToo movement with allegations against Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, and she gave strong responses to some of them.

Rangoli’s Twitter account was suspended on Thursday after her tweet asking for the killing of a community and a section of the media in the aftermath of the Moradabad attack, was reported by celebrities like Reeema Kagti, Farah Khan Ali and Kubbra Sait. Rangoli, however, called Twitter ‘biased’ and ‘anti-India’, while sharing that she has no plans to return to the medium.

