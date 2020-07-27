Sona Mohapatra Claims 'not Subtle' Snub Of Ambarsariya By Akhtars: 'Never Got 2nd Chance'

Singer Sona Mohapatra is among the many Bollywood artists who have raised their voice against the unfair practices prevalent in the industry. She took to Twitter to respond to a post about the culture of "subtle boycott" and threats in the film industry and shared the experience of working with Excel entertainment headed by Farhan Akhtar and his friend Ritesh Sidhwani. The 2013 film Fukrey which was produced by Excel had a romantic track- Ambarsariya- sung by Sona Mohapatra which, she alleges, was strongly disliked by Farhan and his father, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Following their personal preferences, Akhtar denied Sona "a second chance" in the industry after she allegedly begged and stood up to the "masters" to get a rough video montage for the popular song. She revealed through her tweet that the makers had initially decided against shooting a music video for the song.

Not very subtle.( FYI, Ambarsariya; both Javed & Farhan Akhtar were hostile/hated it.Only song Excel didn’t bother to shoot a music video for,montage got cut after much 🙏🏾.Long story there but of course it’s no surprise why I never got a ‘second chance’. Stood up to the masters. https://t.co/n0uAsEbouI — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 27, 2020

Read | Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Salman Khan fan who asked if she was 'punched on left eye'

Sona's revelation comes as a confirmation of the claim by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut that veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has unmatched power in the functioning of the film industry. She had cited her own experience and revealed astonishing details about how he had intimidated her into apologizing to Hrithik Roshan after their infamous relationship controversy in 2013. Sona's tweet also reinforces Kangana's claims that the "real powerful people" in the film industry control fates of artists.

Read | Sona Mohapatra 'happy to spread' Mohan Bhagwat's video on women having own power to decide

On Sunday, Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman also made a sensational revelation in conversation with a regional radio station about his personal experience with Bollywood's alleged 'gangism'. He revealed that he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films because certain people in Bollywood have been spreading rumours about him and minimizing his chances of getting good work.

Read | 'Makes zero sense': Sona Mohapatra unhappy with announcement of total lockdown in Pune

Sona, known to be among the outspoken artists of the film industry, had recently stated that she did not want to be a part of the ‘TV Tamasha’ when offered to be a ‘nemesis’ to the ‘boss’, referring to Salman Khan, on Bigg Boss last year. She is known to take several digs at the actor, calling him the ‘poster boy of toxic masculinity’ over his tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans and slamming him when he had joked about Priyanka Chopra quitting his film for her marriage.

Read | Sona Mohapatra refused 'Bigg Boss' offer to be 'boss nemesis', lauds Kangana over 'Sultan'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.