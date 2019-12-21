Sona Mohapatra Pays EDM-style Tribute To India's Diversity With Her New Track R.A.T Mashup

Singer Sona Mohapatra has released a new track titled R.A.T Mashup. Sona Mohapatra released this track with her electronic band TSONAMI featuring ENKORE. Read on to know more details about this story.

Sona Mohapatra releases a new track titled R.A.T Mashup

Sona Mohapatra is one of the most vocal celebrities in Bollywood. She has always raised concerns regarding issues that can affect the common man. Sona Mohapatra is also extremely vocal when it comes to women's rights and issues. So Sona and her electronic band releasing a track about India’s culture and diversity should come as no surprise.

Recently, Sona Mohapatra released a new track titled R.A.T. Mashup. She released this track with her new electronic band TSONAMI. This track titled R.A.T Mashup also features ENKORE. This track released by Sona Mohapatra's band TSONAMI tries to attempt to bridge genres, regions, and cut across boundaries for a younger generation of music lovers.

This EDM track by Sona Mohapatra’s band travels to all the regions of India. The track also touches Odisha, Punjab via a Carnatic Konakol Bol from the South, and ends with a Sufiana Kalam. This Sufiana Kalam is by Bulleh Shah. R.A.T Mashup also features a rap by ENKORE.

Sona Mohapatra made a statement to IANS regarding this new track that she released with her electronic band. She said that this song is a tribute to the disparate and yet beautiful amalgamation that is India. She further added that this new track is also a party track to end the year with joy.

While explaining the song, Sona Mohapatra said that R.A.T Mashup is a song with a deeper intent like celebrating India and does not necessarily be preachy. It can be just a simple happy celebration of our diversity. She ended her statement by stating that this brand new track is also a dance floor chartbuster. The music video of this song has been directed by Sona Mohapatra’s husband, music producer Ram Sampath. Interestingly, R.A.T is an acronym for her three party songs, Rangabati, Ambarsariya, and Tere Ishq Nachaya.

