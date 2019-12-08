Sona Mohapatra Urges Parents In Insta Post, Tells Them To Not Send Kids On Stage, See Pic

Sona Mohapatra recently made an Instagram post were she urged parents to not send their kids on stage during a live performance and also understand the context of the songs that are being performed. Sona raised these concerns via Instagram where she is standing along with a little girl on stage. Read on to know more about this incident.

Sona Mohapatra's Instagram post for parents

Sona has never shied away from commenting about an ongoing debate or discussing an issue that is important. Recently an incident took place at Sona Mohpatra’s concert that led her to make an Instagram post and talk about the incident. In the recently shared post, Sona Mohapatra is standing alongside a little girl on stage. In the caption of this post, Sona Mohapatra directly addressed the parents who attend her concert with their kids. Sona said that parents attending her concert should note that a concert stage is earned with years of hard work and commitment. She revealed that several parents send their kids on stage without any prior intimation.

Sona Mohapatra continued her caption by stating that this practice of sending kids on stage without any intimation or permission from the artist or adults supervising the concert is not only disrespectful but dangerous as well. She stated that the stage is full of equipment, cables, wires, and other electronically handled equipment. This can be hazardous for the kids.

Sona Mohapatra further added that the most important issue is not understanding the context of a certain song. During this recent event, a particular set of parents sent their little daughter on stage during the song Bedardi Raja. She said that making a young girl or a toddler to be specific dance or gyrate to Sona Mohapatra’s songs Banno Tera Swagger Lagey Sexy and Bedardi Raja is plain creepy and inappropriate.

She detailed the incident and stated that this led her to stop the concert and escort the kid off stage and also added that she does not hold the kid responsible for this issue. She concluded her post by wishing the little girl for her bright future and hoped that she makes a mark for herself in her chosen field. Check out Sona Mohapatra’s post here.

