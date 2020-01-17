Anu Malik Sexual Harassment Case: NCW Closes Case, To Reopen If New Evidence Surfaces

The sexual harassment case filed against Bollywood musician Anu Malik has reportedly been closed. The National Commission for Women (NWC) has closed the case “due to lack of communication/substantial evidence sought from the complainant”.

Case against Anu Malik dismissed

It quoted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma as saying, “Responding to a complaint, we wrote to the complainant. She said she was traveling and whenever she returns, she will visit us. We waited for around 45 days. We had also asked for some documents, but after that, she never responded. The complainant had informed us that there are more women who have complaints against Anu Malik and we told her that they can also file a complaint with us but none of them have responded yet. This is not a permanent closure of the case. If the complainant comes forward or brings more evidence or submits any kind of document, we can reopen it.”

After singer Sona Mohapatra and other celebrities leveled allegations against Anu Malik, the music composer was forced to step down as a judge from the reality TV show, Indian Idol 11. Back in the 1990s, a molestation case was filed against him but it wasn't until recently that Malik was called out publically.

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been under the #MeToo cloud for the last year, said he has taken a three-week break from judging the singing reality show to clear his name.

Malik said he has also written to the Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) to demand a fair chance to counter the multiple sexual harassment allegations against him. Anu Malik has been accused of sexual misconduct by singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit, and Neha Bhasin.

A channel source said Malik had offered to step down from his post till he clears his name. Malik countered the claim and said he had only sought a three-week break.

"I walked up to Sony and I told them that because of these idiotic, horrible, malicious things that you will read on Twitter, how will you work? I told them to give me a three-week break and they said ok. Let me clear my name and come back. I don't want to say anything further," Anu Malik had said.

