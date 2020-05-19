Sona Mohapatra Hits Out Amid TikTok 'acid Attack' Row; Says 'demeaning Women Normalised'

Amid the entire TikTok vs YouTube row, a TikTok video by Faizal Siddiqui has drawn huge controversy over allegedly and visibly promoting 'acid attacks' against women. Even as the NCW forced TikTok to delete the video and has sought a ban on the platform, Bollywood singer Sona Mahapatra has also hit out at the video and the history behind it in the Indian entertainment space.

Sona Mohapatra speaks about violence against women on TikTok, says 'Grew up with stories of Salman Khan breaking bottle on girlfriend’s head'

Sona Mohapatra recently shared her views on Twitter. Mohapatra reacted to the TikTok video by Faizal Siddiqui, brother of Amir Siddiqui. In the controversial video, Faizal is seen taking revenge on a girl who leaves him, by throwing a liquid on her face that turns out to be a clear analogy to acid.

In addition to taking a jibe at the TikTok video, Sona Mohapatra took a direct dig at Salman Khan as well because she feels violence against women is normalised in our society because she "grew up with stories of Salman Khan breaking bottles on his girlfriend's head". The singer also raised questions at the superstardom that Salman Khan enjoys till date and expressed that it needs to stop. Check out her tweet below:

Dear @aaliznat ,nothing before & after the ‘spliced’ video u were defending of this guy cd justify it.Demeaning women is normalised in our culture.We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan,breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public,yet the country’s biggest star?Needs to stop https://t.co/poZ1VJrhrF — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 18, 2020

Faizal Siddiqui's brother and famous TikToker Amir Siddiqui was recently roasted by famous YouTuber Carry Minati. The record-breaking roast video was later taken down by YouTube for the violation of their terms.

(Image credit: Salman Khan and Sona Mohapatra Instagram)

