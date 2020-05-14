Sona Mohapatra To Conduct Musical Webinar In Order To Cheer Up Healthcare Workers

Medical professionals have been working extremely hard to curb the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Sona Mohapatra has decided to lighten them up a little through a webinar which is set to be held on May 15. She will be seen performing a number of hit songs like Ambarsariya and Naina in this 90-minute-long virtual concert. She is also expected to conduct interactions with these health workers.

Sona Mohapatra’s ode to medical workers

Sona Mohapatra recently announced that she is planning to do an online music session for the medical workers which is expected to give them a breath of fresh air. She spoke to a news wire about her plan and pointed out how hard the medical professionals have been working in the current COVID 19 situation.

She said that medical professionals and health care workers are the people who need all kinds of love and support at this point. She shed some light on how most of the medical staff have been working extra shifts because of a lack of staff available. Their job involves high-risk factor while these people also experience the raw vulnerability of human life between life and death. The gesture is expected to keep the health workers away from their daily hassles for a while.

Read Sona Mohapatra To Release Her Version Of 'Nit Khair Manga' By Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Also read Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Row On Tweet About Rangoli; Says, 'It Was Completely Misread'

Sona Mohapatra also said that there is nothing that can prepare these people for a grave situation like the present. She added that she wishes to give them some uninterrupted entertainment and cheer for them. She is also looking forward to paying a tribute to them in her own way while she thanks them for the day-to-day service they have been providing selflessly. Sona Mohapatra also threw some light on the dedication, commitment, and courage that their jobs require in such uncertain times. Her aim is to do her bit in making them feel special. The Bollywood singer will be holding the musical webinar from her home studio, Tarasha.

Read Sona Mohapatra, Munmun Dutta, Other Stars Give 'big Cheers' To PM Modi's Economic Package

Also read Sona Mohapatra's Goofy Pictures With Vicky Kaushal Give Glimpse Of Their Bond; Check Out

Image Courtesy: Sona Mohapatra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.