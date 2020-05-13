Sona Mohapatra reacts to row on tweet about Rangoli, says, 'It was completely misread'

Sona Mohapatra often makes headlines for her strong views on feminism, women empowerment and not mincing her words while even taking on some big names. However, the singer was at the receiving end of backlash after opposing the suspension of Rangoli Chandel’s account over a very controversial tweet. While the Ambarsariya artist tried to defend her argument on how the ‘cancel culture’ was not the solution for opinions like Rangoli’s, netizens did not agree and continued to bash her.

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Sona opened up on the controversy and stated that dealing with the trolls was not easy for her, but she loved to take them ‘head on.’ She claimed that that her tweet was not ‘in support of’ Rangoli, and that it got ‘completely misread,’ even sharing how Rangoli had blocked her a few years ago. The singer stated that she realised that people were not willing to see an issue from another perspective or understand the context with which she was talking.

Sona said that there needed to be focus on topics like censorship, and people showing their ‘true colours’ in terms of reform in religion to adapt to the current times. The singer felt that she learnt a ‘big lesson’ and committed a mistake in attempting to have a conversation with Twitteratti, who she termed as ‘polarised, inflamed and quick to judge.’ Sona added that she did not need the validation from trolls, who branded her harshly on the basis of one tweet.

Sona, who has been among the most vocal names to take on Salman Khan, gave the example of how his fans continued to attack her for months before the minister of women and children’s welfare came out in her support. The singer asked why the superstar did not apologise or urge his fans to back off then.

Sona reiterated that at a time when rape and acid attack threats and photos being morphed for adult sites were common, ‘cancelling trolls’ would not make the world a better place. She, however, said that shaming and exposing their ‘demented selves’ has been helpful in some cases.

Here's the tweet

Just read on my timeline that the ‘Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut’ handle has been suspended by @twitter ? While I might not subscribe to all their views,I also stand by their right to express them.Let’s not be so ‘politically correct’ & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha 🧚🏿‍♀️🔴 — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 16, 2020

For the unversed, Sona questioned Twitter after it suspended Rangoli’s account for urging an attack on a particular community in the aftermath of the Tablighi Jamaat controversy. After celebrities flagged the tweet, Sona supported Rangoli's 'right to express’ and added that 'cancelling' her altogether will only lead to more hate. Sona also made headlines for calling out Kartik Aaryan and Ram Gopal Varma’s recent posts.

