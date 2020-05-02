Sona Mohapatra's Goofy Pictures With Vicky Kaushal Give Glimpse Of Their Bond; Check Out

Sona Mohapatra has been entertaining audience with her melodious voice and inspiring lyrics for years now. The singer is also known for voicing her opinions on every issue prevailing around her. Apart from her strong personality, Sona Mohapatra has also made it evident that she loves to spend time with her celebrity friends. This throwback picture of the singer with Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is a proof of the same.

Sona Mohapatra's Instagram has a lot of pictures with several Bollywood actors. She shared a series of pictures with Vicky Kaushal where the duo is seen spending a gala time with each other. In these pictures, Sona and Vicky are seen striking different funny poses. The pictures also give a glimpse of a never-seen-before goofy side of Sona Mohapatra. The singer looks gorgeous wearing a red ethnic ensemble while Vicky Kaushal is seen keeping it all casual by wearing a black graphic t-shirt. She posted a picture with a nickname for Vicky Kaushal as she wrote, “This cutie! @vickykaushal09”

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra asks 'MCP ego flared up?' & blames Kartik Aaryan for bad press against her

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra's songs that can be a perfect choice for a person who loves soft music

Recently, Sona Mohapatra recreated the famous song Zaalima that is actually a melodious and lyrical answer to the original Zaalima song. It has beautiful lyrics accompanied by the melodious voice of Sona Mohapatra. The song is widely loved by fans and it garnered more than 107K views in two days of its release. Interestingly, Sona Mohapatra created an in-house video for her fans amid coronavirus lockdown. She also informed her fans she was offered to sing a few lines in the film version of the song as it was a romantic duet, however, she wanted to create the whole female version and therefore decided to reprise the whole song.

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra, Bhumi Pednekar, Karisma Kapoor: Who slayed the ethnic look?

Also Read| Sona Mohapatra Vs Anita Hassanandani fashion face-off: Who wore the red sari better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.