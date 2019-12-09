Indian Idol 11 Weekend Episodes Written Update: Check The Top Performers Of This Week

Indian Idol 11 is a successful singing reality show, which airs on Sony every weekend at 8 pm. Indian Idol 11 has witnessed some great contestants this year, with huge potential. On December 7th, a new judge on the panel was welcomed and it was none other than celebrated music composer Himesh Reshammiya. Himesh stepped into the shoes of Anu Malik, who was replaced, due to some allegations on him in the wake #Me Too movement. Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Podhwal were special guests. The Indian Idol contestants paid a tribute to the singing Jodi, by singing their popular tracks from the 90s.

Star Performers of the weekend

Ridham Kalyan:

Saturday's episode kickstarted on a romantic note when Ridham Kalyan sang Kumar Sanu's soulful track Jeeye Toh Jeeye Kaise Bin Aapke and Sochenge Tumhe Pyar Kare Ke Nahi. The young talented singer managed to create magic with his voice on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Ridham sang the romantic track beautifully and the judges and guests lauded his performance greatly, thus making him one of the top performers of the week.

Shahzan Mujeeb and Rohit Raut:

Shahzan Mujeeb and Rohit, both managed to give two stellar performances each during the weekend, wherein one was solo and the other a spectacular duet performance. Shahzan sang Kumar Sanu's famous track Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam Khayi Hai and Ab Tere Bin Jee Lenge Hum with the utmost feel and got a standing ovation from the judges for his mesmerising singing. Rohit sang Maine Pyar Tumhi Se Kiya hai for his solo on Saturday. New judge Himesh, congratulated Rohit for his great performance by singing a song for him on stage. On Sunday, Shahzan performed a duet with Rohit. Both sang the iconic Bahut Pyar Karte Hai from the film Sajaan. The dynamic duo gave a memorable performance.

Sunny Hindustani:

Sunny Hindustani is undoubted one of the popular and most loved contestants on Indian Idol 11. His exceptional singing and cute charms are simply irresistible. Sunny's performance is something the audience wait for the entire week. Sunny sang Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aawe, and the guests and judges liked his performance so much that they gave him a standing ovation, and showered him with praises. Also, he got signed as a playback singer on the stage by Himesh Reshammiya. Sunny got the opportunity to sing for Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming movie.

