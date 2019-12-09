Neha Kakkar's Confession On Indian Idol 11 Has Left Fans Shocked; Details Inside

Singer and Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar stunned her fans on Saturday night. While speaking on the show Indian Idol 11, she revealed that she wanted to commit suicide at the one point in time. She said that this was because she was going through adverse circumstances and all the people around her had made her feel hopeless about her life. That said, Neha Kakkar chose to keep the specific reason to herself. However, many fans believe that it is linked to the depression that she underwent after her breakup with Himansh Kohli earlier in 2019. Here is what happened on the show.

Neha Kakkar's 'confession' about trying to end her life

While speaking to an Indian Idol 11 contestant named Azmat, Neha Kakkar expressed that she is having a great time right now and that she also had to go through a rough patch in her life. She also added that everyone has a rough patch in their own life. At one point of time, she felt that life is unfair and did not want to live anymore.

After saying this, Neha added that if someone is having such thoughts, they should think about their loved ones, friends, and family and think that life is beautiful and move on. In January of 2019, Neha had come out in public and spoken about her depression. She took Instagram to confess her problems and said, “Yes I am in depression. Thanks to all the negative people in the world. You are successful in giving me the worst days of my life. Congratulations, you’re successful.”

Later, Naha Kakkar spoke to a Hindi daily where she expressed that she was not able to spend time with her family and friends due to her relationship. She added that all her time and energy was spent on her ex-boyfriend, which was wrong, and the guy did not deserve it. She also spoke about how she used to spend a lot of time with him and yet he complained by saying we do not spend enough time together.

