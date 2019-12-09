Indian Idol 11 Weekend Recap: Contestants Pay An Ode To Kumar Sanu's Musical Journey

Indian Idol has been airing on Sony Entertainment Television since 2004. The singing reality show has started its season 11 with 15 contestants who will compete for the title. Indian Idol season 11 started airing from October 12, 2019. After auditioning thousands of participants, the judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Anu Malik presented the top 15 contestants. The show telecasts on Saturdays and Sundays at 8.30 pm on Sony channel.

Weekend recap of Indian Idol Season 11

In the weekend episode of December 7, 2019, Himesh Reshammiya replaced judge Anu Malik on the show. The episode was a special episode dedicated to the veteran singer Kumar Sanu. All the singers sang Kumar Sanu songs in the episode. Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal appeared as special guests for the episode.

The first contestant who performed was Rohit Shamrao. He was appreciated by all the judges and Kumar Sanu for his performance. Azmat Hussain wasn’t able to perform due to his bad health. Ridham was the next contestant who performed two iconic Kumar Sanu songs and was appreciated by Kumar Sanu for the choice of his songs. Next on the stage was Adriz Ghosh. He performed extremely well and received a standing ovation from the judges. Kumar Sanu also had a fun conversation with Adriz Ghosh. Sanu even sang for Adriz.

Shahzaan Mujeeb also received loads of appreciation for his performance and also a standing ovation by the judges and special guests. Shahzaan also managed to make fans go gaga over his performance. Aditya Narayan invited Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal for a special performance. The duo gave a special performance where they sang the most noted works of them together. Rishabh Chaturvedi’s performance made Kumar Sanu sing with him. Kumar Sanu demanded a special song from Sunny Hindustani. The singer gained a lot of praises for the song. According to the votes of the audience, Kaivalya was eliminated from the competition.

The next day show continued with the special guests Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal. It was based on the theme of the duet challenge. The first performance was given by Adriz Ghosh and Chetna Bhardwaj. The duo gained a lot of praises for their performance. The next performance by Janhabi Das and Rishabh Chaturvedi received a standing ovation from judges. Rishabh Chaturvedi was surprised by Vishal Dadlani with a special video from Alia Bhatt thanking Rishabh for the song he wrote for her. The next best duo performance was by Riddham and Sunny. The two were appreciated by the judges and special guests for their singing skills. All the contestants gave a special performance for Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal.

